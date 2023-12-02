ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Aisha Babangida, NDLEA calls on parents to curb social vices in children

News Agency Of Nigeria

She expressed concern on the alarming rate of social vices, especially drug abuse among the youth in the society.

Aisha Babaginda [The Guardian Nigeria]
Aisha Babaginda [The Guardian Nigeria]

Recommended articles

Babangida, a humanitarian leader made the call on Saturday in Abuja at the 11th annual Al-Habibiyyah Women’s Forum with the theme: ”Parents Role in Curbing Social Vices”.

Aisha, who is the first daughter of former Nigerian Military President Ibrahim Babangida expressed concern on the alarming rate of social vices, especially drug abuse among the youth in the society. She, therefore, called for all hands to be on deck to curb the menace.

They say charity begins at home, so as mothers, as parents we need to be attentive, we must observe and monitor our children, talk to them and continue to guide them against all these vices.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We just heard of a case of mothers finding comfort for themselves by taking a cough syrup and introduce same to their children so they don’t disturb them. We have to engage in more education.

“It is very important we start from the home to educate our children, support and nurture them properly against all these vices.

“Also in our tertiary institutions and even secondary schools, there should be counselling against drug abuse and other vices,” she said.

Earlier, Hajia Fatima Abiola-Popoola, Assistant Director, Sensitisation, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Abuja, stressed the need for proper parenting to curb vices in the society.

“Parenting has a lot to do when it comes to substance abuse, especially by our youth, so the kind of parenting style we adopt will determine the kind of children we breed into the society,” she stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Chief Imam of Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society, Sheik Fuad Adeyemi in his remarks said that programme was one of the ways the Association tried to address contemporary challenges in the society. He called on parents, the society, relevant government agencies to synergize to curb the rising cases of social vices in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the programme was attended by Islamic scholars, students, NGOs, officials from NDLEA among others

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria Immigration Service, CG orders investigation into allegations of passport racketeering

Nigeria Immigration Service, CG orders investigation into allegations of passport racketeering

Governor Mbah solicits continuous support for families of fallen heroes

Governor Mbah solicits continuous support for families of fallen heroes

Aisha Babangida, NDLEA calls on parents to curb social vices in children

Aisha Babangida, NDLEA calls on parents to curb social vices in children

NiMet predicts 3 day dust haze, sunshine across Nigeria

NiMet predicts 3 day dust haze, sunshine across Nigeria

FG releases 11 inmates in 4 custodial centres in Enugu State

FG releases 11 inmates in 4 custodial centres in Enugu State

AfDB, GGBI partner to strengthen Africa’s green bond market

AfDB, GGBI partner to strengthen Africa’s green bond market

Enugu Electricity Distribution Company announces 5-day power outage

Enugu Electricity Distribution Company announces 5-day power outage

FG to deploy 100 electric buses for carbon-neutral future

FG to deploy 100 electric buses for carbon-neutral future

FG approves promotion for 32,361 security, service personnel

FG approves promotion for 32,361 security, service personnel

Pulse Sports

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tribunal orders INEC to provide materials in Kogi guber poll within 48 hours

Tribunal orders INEC to provide materials in Kogi guber poll within 48 hours

Minister of Women Affairs Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye. [Voice of Nigeria]

FG says Nigeria records 27,698 cases of SGBV in 6 states

Osinbajo and wife melt hearts with romantic photos on 34th wedding anniversary [Instagram:profosinbajo]

Osinbajo and wife melt hearts with romantic photos on 34th wedding anniversary

15,750 teachers write professional qualifying examination [The Punch]

15,750 teachers write professional qualifying examination