Aisha Babangida, NDLEA calls on parents to curb social vices in children

Babangida, a humanitarian leader made the call on Saturday in Abuja at the 11th annual Al-Habibiyyah Women’s Forum with the theme: ”Parents Role in Curbing Social Vices”.

Aisha, who is the first daughter of former Nigerian Military President Ibrahim Babangida expressed concern on the alarming rate of social vices, especially drug abuse among the youth in the society. She, therefore, called for all hands to be on deck to curb the menace.

“They say charity begins at home, so as mothers, as parents we need to be attentive, we must observe and monitor our children, talk to them and continue to guide them against all these vices.

“We just heard of a case of mothers finding comfort for themselves by taking a cough syrup and introduce same to their children so they don’t disturb them. We have to engage in more education.

“It is very important we start from the home to educate our children, support and nurture them properly against all these vices.

“Also in our tertiary institutions and even secondary schools, there should be counselling against drug abuse and other vices,” she said.

Earlier, Hajia Fatima Abiola-Popoola, Assistant Director, Sensitisation, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Abuja, stressed the need for proper parenting to curb vices in the society.

“Parenting has a lot to do when it comes to substance abuse, especially by our youth, so the kind of parenting style we adopt will determine the kind of children we breed into the society,” she stated.

The National Chief Imam of Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society, Sheik Fuad Adeyemi in his remarks said that programme was one of the ways the Association tried to address contemporary challenges in the society. He called on parents, the society, relevant government agencies to synergize to curb the rising cases of social vices in the country.