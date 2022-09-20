Airport shutdown: Police urges Kwara students to shun protest

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the students’ national body had directed all its members to shut down flight operations in the Airports in South West zone, including Ilorin International Airport.

This is in solidarity with members of ASUU who have been on strike since February.

According to the statement, the state police commissioner made it clear to the students that he was ready at all times to cooperate with them as well as expecting them to reciprocate.

He explained the dangers inherent in embarking on such economic damaging protest which could be hijacked by hoodlums, like it happened during the EndSars protest of 2020.

The statement quoted the President of the students union, Mr Suleiman Yusuf Issa, in his response, reiterating his unalloyed support and admiration to the Kwara Police Command.

”He told the CP of the collaboration between the association and the police in the state and promised not to do anything that could jeopardise the cordial relationship and the fragile peace existing in the state.

”Issa explained that the directive to shut down the airports by NANS is only binding on the Zone D axis of the association which comprised States in the Southwest of the country, while Kwara state is in Zone C, comprising states in North central axis.