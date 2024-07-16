Air Peace boss wants Nigerians to prioritise nationalism over ethnicity, religion

Onyema stated this while delivering a lecture titled "Leading by Example: Instilling Trust and Confidence in Subordinates”, for course participants of Senior Course 46 of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC), Jaji on Monday in Kaduna.

He said, “We have to thank the military and appreciate the sacrifices they have made in keeping the country one.

"The citizens have to appreciate their sacrifices and support the Armed Forces of Nigeria, especially at this trying time.

“We believe in our military, we see the military that is fighting for us to keep our country safe," he said.

Onyema said Nigeria was great a nation, saying, "it is a country of 378 ethnic nationalities that make up this country with strength and diversity.”

"Nigeria is a great country , nobody should kid you, yes, the outside world may stigmatise us, we shouldn’t allow ourselves to be stigmatised as a nation.”

He called on Nigerians not to stigmatise each other along ethnic and religious lines. The Air Peace boss said Nigeria once Nigerians were able to achieve serious unity in the nation’s diversity, "the rest is history."

“Nigeria is the envy of the entire world, forget whatever anybody tells you, we have human and natural resources, and the human capital in Nigeria is unbelievable.

“Having 378 ethnic nationalities means that every tribe has a positive attribute to contribute to the centre, which every Nigerian is to be encouraged."

According to Omyema, there is true nationalism in the military which every Nigerian should emulate. In his remarks the Commandant, AFCSC, AVM Hassan Alhaji, appreciated the Air Peace boss for coming to the college to share his knowledge with the students.

Alhaji said that the lecture showed that there was life after military service.