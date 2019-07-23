The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a hard landing occurs when an aircraft hits the ground with a greater vertical speed and force than in a normal landing and can be caused by weather conditions.

The term hard landing usually implies that the pilot still has total or partial control over the aircraft, as opposed to an uncontrolled descent into a terrain (a crash).

The Boeing 737 aircraft with registration number 5N-BQO, which arrived from Port Harcourt, lost its nose wheel as a result of the incident.

However, the 133 passengers and six crew members on board were safely disembarked by the emergency response agencies.

Air Peace Chief Operating Officer, Mrs Oluwatoyin Olajide, who confirmed the incident in a statement, commended the Pilot-in-Charge, Capt. Simisola Ajibola, for her professionalism.

“Ajibola noticed sudden weather change when approaching Lagos and demanded to land on the International runway as it is longer and wider than the domestic runway.

“After landing safely and rolling to the runway exit, the nose wheel developed a problem and partial collapse.

“The crew notified the airport authorities, who quickly ensured the safe disembarkation of the passengers via the passenger door.

She maintained that Air Peace was committed to the safety of its passengers and would continue to operate in line with international practices and in accordance with regulatory guidelines.

According to her, the airline is being assisted by the various authorities to determine the cause of the incident.

Mr Akin Olateru, Commissioner, Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB), said the bureau had been notified of the incident and had sent its inspectors to the site.

He said: “The AIB has been notified by Air Peace on July 23 of an accident involving a Boeing 737-300 with the registration marks 5N-BQO at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport at about 11.28 a.m .

ALSO READ: Akpabio, Saraki make Buhari's second term ministerial list

“The aircraft, with 133 passengers and six crew members on board, was on approach to Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos from Port Harcourt.

“From the information provided, the aircraft nose wheel collapsed on landing on the runway (18R) and the nose wheel gear tire sheared off.

“The AIB was informed of a minor injury but no fatality. Our team of safety investigators have commenced investigations.”