Air Force rains down fire on Borno terrorists, kills 70 in brutal airstrikes

This is contained in a statement by the Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, on Saturday in Abuja.

Buba said that while more than 70 extremist members were eliminated at Kwallaram, several more were killed at Arainna Ciki.

He said the troops had intensified their offensive against terrorists and insurgents across the country, dislodging them from their enclaves and killing scores in synchronised air strikes and ground operations.

According to him, troops neutralised 169 terrorists, arrested 641 others as well as 40 perpetrators of oil theft and rescued 181 kidnapped hostages.

He said the troops recovered 192 assorted weapons and 2,970 assorted ammunition comprising 106 AK47 rifles, 38 fabricated rifles, 26 Dane guns, one FN rifle, three fabricated revolver pistols and 11 locally made pistols.

Other weapons recovered according to him include five pump action guns, some dummy AK47 rifles, one unexploded RPG bomb, 1,410 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 1,074 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 67 rounds of 7.62 x 54mm, 130 rounds of 108mm, 101 rounds of 9mm ammo among others.

Buba said that the troops in the Niger Delta area discovered and destroyed 20 crude oil cooking ovens, two dugout pits, 42 boats, seven reservoirs, five drums, 50 storage tanks and 83 illegal refining sites.

“Other items recovered include three pumping machines, three outboard engines, one generator set, one speedboat, eight motorcycles and three vehicles among others.

“Troops recovered 914,445 litres of stolen crude oil, 537,325 litres of illegally refined AGO and 1,285 litres of PMS.

“On the whole, troops operations have severely depleted the ranks and files.

“Consequently the terrorists are forced into a desperate recruitment drive on social media, particularly the ISWAP terrorist group.