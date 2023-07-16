ADVERTISEMENT
Air Force flies out ex-CAS Amao from service

News Agency Of Nigeria

Amao commended the efforts of his predecessors for laying the foundation upon which he built on to achieve the successes recorded during his tenure as the CAS.

Nigerian Air Force (NAF) flies out former Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amoa in Abuja on Saturday (15/7/23). [Twitter:@NigAirForce]
Nigerian Air Force (NAF) flies out former Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amoa in Abuja on Saturday (15/7/23). [Twitter:@NigAirForce]

Amao was replaced as Chief of Air Staff by President Bola Tinubu on June 19, a development that led to his immediate retirement from service.

The president named AVM Hassan Abubakar, as Amao’s replacement.

The Fly Out is a ceremony usually organised by the Nigerian Air Force for exiting Chiefs after a successful service to the Nation.

The ceremony also involves march past by troops, and flying out the retired officer.

In his valedictory speech, Amao expressed gratitude to God as well as the officers and men of the air force for a successful service to the nation.

He said the event marked a significant milestone in his career, which was fulfilling and full of accomplishments, culminating to his appointment as the 21st Chief of Air Staff.

He commented the “capable and dedicated officers and men for the roles they played in ensuring the safety and security of the nation.

“Your professionalism, skills and unwavering commitments have truly made a difference in the defence of our skies.

“During my tenure, we faced numerous challenges both at home and abroad.

“From complex joint operations to humanitarian missions, the Nigerian Air Force has demonstrated unmatched capabilities and tenacity in addressing the contemporary challenges.

“We have maintained a state of readiness adapting to the ever evolving threats and ensuring the protection of our airspace as well as safety and security of our dear country.

“It has been a great honour as well as a very challenging and yet fulfilling endeavor,” he said.

He also thanked the immediate past service chiefs for the enhanced synergy that helped them achieve results, urging his successor to tow the same path for the greater good of the nation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was attended by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Dr Ibrahim Kana, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Maj.-Gen. Christopher Musa and other service chiefs.

Also in attendance were ex-service chiefs, commanders from tri-service institutions and principal staff officers from defence and services headquarters, among others.

News Agency Of Nigeria

