Your days are numbered - Air Chief pledges sustained onslaught against bandits

Abubakar gave the assurance on Friday when he visited Gov. Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State as part of the ongoing military operations directed by President Bola Tinubu.

He assured the people of the state and the Northwestern region that, the air force will step up its offensive against criminals more than ever before.

“Let me, therefore, send a clear message to these criminal elements. I assure you, your days are numbered.

“We will not rest until we ensure that you meet your fate soon. We will find you no matter where you hide and how long it takes.

“I assure you, you will test the full weight of our arsenal in the coming weeks or months. We will intensify our air operation in the region,” he said.

Abubakar said the air force was expecting delivery of equipment and parts which would be deployed to Sokoto, however, expressed concern over the lack of an operational base in the state.

He called on the state government to provide the Air Force with the essential requirements to commence full operation in the state.

Responding, Aliyu who was represented by his deputy, Alhaji Idris Gobir, said the current administration prioritises security issues and was ready to invest more in order to restore peace in the state.

”We want you to mobilise all your firepower to the state. We are ready to support you because we want our people to start witnessing your presence in the state,” he said.