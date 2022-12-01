RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

World AIDS Day: Physician counsels Nigerians against unsafe sexual practices

News Agency Of Nigeria

A consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist, Dr Stanley Egbogu, has advised the public to abstain from unsafe sexual practices to reduce the country’s new HIV infection figure.

World AIDS Day: Physician counsels Nigerians against unsafe sexual practices.
World AIDS Day: Physician counsels Nigerians against unsafe sexual practices.

Recommended articles

Egbogu, speaking in commemoration of the 2022 World AIDS Day, noted that HIV remains a public health challenge in Nigeria, citing a 2021 UNICEF report that showed that eight out of 10 new infections occur in adolescents aged 10-19.

He noted that the report revealed that an estimated 83,000 pregnant women in Nigeria are HIV positive.

Egbogu said that the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) data that showed a decline in new HIV infections from 103,404 in 2019 to 92,323 in 2021 was commendable.

The physician, however, noted that more efforts were required from all stakeholders to achieve Nigeria’s HIV plan of zero new infections.

“It’s crucial to sustain enlightenment on abstinence, mutual fidelity and use of contraceptives, especially among youths to further reduce new HIV infections.

“We have to face the reality that many youths engage in high risk behaviour that increases their exposure to HIV infection.

“Also, considering that most adolescent become sexually adventurous, it is crucial to increase provision of sexual and reproductive health information and services to them,” he said.

Egbogu added that concerted efforts should be taken to improve the uptake of antiretroviral therapy (ART) among HIV-positive pregnant women to prevent mother-to-child transmission.

He stressed that steps must be taken to reduce the number of HIV positive women who seek antenatal care at unorthodox clinics.

The World AIDS Day, celebrated annually on Dec. 1, is meant to solicit international support for people living with the disease and to remember those who died of AIDS-related illnesses.

The theme of this year’s celebration ‘Equalise” seeks to address the inequalities hindering progress in ending AIDS; and equalise access to essential HIV services.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Labour Party expels Obi's campaign DG, others over ‘constitutional breach’

Labour Party expels Obi's campaign DG, others over ‘constitutional breach’

Anambra Govt budgets N5.6 bn for youth empowerment in 2023

Anambra Govt budgets N5.6 bn for youth empowerment in 2023

UNIPORT graduates 19,526 students, 161 bag First Class

UNIPORT graduates 19,526 students, 161 bag First Class

Troops dismantle 81 illegal refineries, arrest 81 oil thieves in Niger Delta

Troops dismantle 81 illegal refineries, arrest 81 oil thieves in Niger Delta

Buhari fumes at corruption in Local Government system as NIPSS tenders report

Buhari fumes at corruption in Local Government system as NIPSS tenders report

Kano records 1,300 sexual, gender violence cases in 10 months – NHRC

Kano records 1,300 sexual, gender violence cases in 10 months – NHRC

World AIDS Day: Physician counsels Nigerians against unsafe sexual practices

World AIDS Day: Physician counsels Nigerians against unsafe sexual practices

We’re leveraging soft power on counter-terrorism — FG

We’re leveraging soft power on counter-terrorism — FG

Atiku, Ayu not responsible for disruption of Ortom’s campaign - Official

Atiku, Ayu not responsible for disruption of Ortom’s campaign - Official

Trending

Stranded Nigerians

Spanish coastguard finds 3 Nigerians under ship coming from Lagos

Adeleke freezes Osun bank accounts immediately after swearing-in.

Adeleke freezes Osun bank accounts immediately after swearing-in

Lagos medical cooperative society launches ferries to ease traffic.

Lagos medical cooperative society launches ferries to ease traffic

FG set to sell one of the jets in the presidential fleet (Punch)

10 presidential jets may be seized by foreign creditors over debts