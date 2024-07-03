AGF Fagbemi describes Wike’s contribution to legal community as exceptional

Fagbemi made the commendation at the inauguration of the construction of the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal Complex, in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said that Wike’s exceptional leadership and steadfast support to the judiciary was unique.

“Your dedication to this project and overall contribution to the legal community has been instrumental to making the constriction of the Court of Appeal Complex possible.

“This marks a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to enhance the judiciary infrastructure and capacity; ensuring justice is acceptable to all, irrespective of tribe ethnicity and religion,” he said.

The minister also thanked President Bola Tinubu’s unwavering support to the judiciary, adding that the recent salary increment to judicial officers was a testament to this commitment.

According to him, ensuring that judicial officers are reasonably compensated and motivated to perform their duties with diligence and integrity.

“This progressive step will undoubtedly strengthen the judiciary and enhance the admiration of justice in our nation.”

He expressed concern that the judiciary was majorly now the last of the big shots.

He said: “Gone are those days when the judiciary is regarded as the last hope of the common man. I took exception to it.

“It is the big people now, who patronise the judiciary and not the common man.

“If you have any doubt when the election is approaching, come and see the way some people behave like rain-beaten chickens.

“So, the judiciary is no longer the last hope of the common man alone; it is majorly now, the last hope of the big shot.”

He, however, said that the construction of the Court of Appeal Complex was a treatment of Tinubu’s commitment to upholding the rule of law.

He further said that the move was also an “acknowledgement of the vital role of the judiciary in maintaining peace and order in our society.

“The complex will serve as a beacon of hope for many; providing a convenient environment for the delivery of justice.”

Also speaking, the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Yakubu Maikyau, equally said that the NBA was proud of Wike’s support of the judiciary.

Maikyau pointed out that 16 ministers have steered the affairs of FCT since its creation in 1976, but only Wike saw the need for an appeal court complex project.

“It is when we now have a lawyer, a member of the NBA, steering the affairs of FCT that we are having this.

“With due respect to those who have served as ministers previously and the previous administrations, if they have had justice in focus; if they had given attention to that which is responsible to our existence as a nation, which is justice, this would have happened a long time ago.

“It is only today, 48 years after the creation of FCT that we have found someone who has justice in him, and this is simply the expression of justice inside of him.

“We also have someone who knows about justice and the implication of justice, that it is an important component of the existence of this country,” he said.

The NBA president commended Tinubu and Wike for demonstrating a clear understanding of the importance of justice to the existence of every nation.