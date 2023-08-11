ADVERTISEMENT
Agege LG gives cash support to 4,000 artisans, traders

News Agency Of Nigeria

Chairman of the council stated that the cash support was one of the programmes being implemented by the local government to reduce the effect of fuel subsidy removal by the Federal Government.

Alhaji Ganiyu Egunjobi, Executive Chairman of the council ,said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) on Friday, August 11, 2023 in Lagos. He said the cash support was one of the programmes being implemented by the local government to reduce the effect of t fuel subsidy removal by the Federal Government.

Egunjobi also said the council was also giving no fewer than 250 youths in the community ₦10,000 each monthly , to support them.

We have been empowering our people and we will continue to do that.

“No fewer than 4000 artisans and traders have benefitted from our empowerment programme.

“We supported the artisans and traders with 100,000 each , to help grow their businesses as well as cushion the effect of subsidy removal.

“We are also sustaining our programme of giving 10,000 monthly support to 250 youths in Agege .

“We are doing all of these, and more , to improve the welfare and well-being of our people “, he said

The chairman added that the council was planning an programme through which food items would be distributed to no fewer than 5000 residents for six months. Egunjobi said that the programme would help vulnerable people in the community to meet their immediate needs.

When this programme comes on stream, everybody will be carried along .Everyone in need of the support will benefit.

“We urge well-meaning Nigerians, organisations and other councils to initiate and implement this kind of programme, to bring succour to residents in the various communities,” he said.

NAN reports that the council had on Tuesday announced the reduction of its work days to three, to help ameliorate the economic hardship being faced by workers as a result of subsidy removal. The council had also announced reductions in levies paid by traders and residents of the area.

These reductions became imperative in view of the effect of subsidy withdrawal by the Federal Government on residents of the area.

“Our workers are not spared of the hardship brought about by oil subsidy removal by the government.

“While the subsidy regime removal is welcome as it was only benefitting a few people ,the council leadership is not unmindful of the unintended consequences on our staff and residents.

“At this trying period , the council, under my watch, is determined to give solace to members of staff, residents and business operators in the local government ,”Egunjobi said in a statement.

Agege LG gives cash support to 4,000 artisans, traders

