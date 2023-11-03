Again, Defence Chief rules out coup in Nigeria, says democracy here to stay

General Musa gave the assurance while speaking to reporters during his maiden official visit to the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army Headquarters in Port Harcourt on Thursday, November 2, 2023.

The Defence Chief reiterated that, despite many challenges facing the nation, democracy has come to stay in Nigeria, assuring the citizens of the military's readiness to ensure their protection.

“I actually came around starting from Imo State I went to Bayelsa, now in Rivers State all through to try and encourage the troops to continue to do more and to remain professional.

“We want Nigerians to be assured that the Armed Forces of Nigeria is here for them, we are here to protect them; we are here to protect democracy and ensure that democracy thrives.

“They should exercise no fear; we have had a number of coups in countries around Nigeria – we had Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger. I know there were a lot of apprehensions, I want to assure everyone that the Armed Forces of Nigeria is dedicated, is committed in ensuring, in securing, supporting and standing by democracy,” the CDS said.

Musa also disclosed some measures put in place to curb oil theft in the Niger Delta region, stating that President Bola Tinubu has approved funds to procure equipment that will help in the fight against the menace.

“The President has equally approved some funds for us to buy enablers to assist us in fighting this menace of crude oil theft and criminality. We are going to leverage a lot on technology; that will give us a lot of leverage.

“We want to appeal to all those criminals doing those things that we are coming after them, it is good, it is wise for them to stop. The military is dedicated in ensuring that we restore peace. We want the crude oil production in Nigeria to grow so that Nigerians can enjoy the dividends of democracy,” he added.

The Defence Chief was in Port Harcourt to commission some projects at the 6 Division after embarking on similar official trips to some other states in the South-South and the South-East.