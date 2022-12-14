ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Again, Buhari says he's done his best for Nigeria

Bayo Wahab

The president says there’s a need to raise generations of youths devoid of religious extremism and bigotry.

President Muhammadu Buhari (Channels TV)
President Muhammadu Buhari (Channels TV)
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Buhari said this during the visit of the Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Forum, Sheikh Al-Mahfoudh Bin Bayyah, and his deputy, Pastor Bob Roberts of the US to him in Washington.

“We are big in size and population, facing many challenges, but in many areas, we are trying. In seven-and-a-half years, I have done my best,” the president said.

Recall that earlier in the year, the president in an interview with the NTA said he has given his best for the country. He added that he was not expecting any appreciation from Nigerians.

In a statement by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, Buhari said solving the problems affecting youths is the priority of the government.

While advising the group to continue to target the young people whom he described as the promise of the future, the president stressed that there’s a need to raise generations of youths devoid of religious extremism and bigotry.

“Your work is very important in helping, especially the youth, to understand one another and at the same time, to be proud of their heritage.

“This great initiative by you will help future generations to plan well and live together in peace. On our part, we’ll continue to solve our problems, especially as they relate to the youths,” he said.

Speaking during the visit, Bin Bayyah said they had come to inform Buhari, and to invite him to attend the conferment upon him, the Abu Dhabi Foundation’s award in recognition of his outstanding achievements in promoting peace and security.

Bin Bayyah said the conferment was in line with the Foundation’s work in fighting religious extremism and promoting peaceful coexistence and dialogue amongst all religions.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Adamawa Govt. approves N1.02bn road contract variations

Adamawa Govt. approves N1.02bn road contract variations

Again, Buhari says he's done his best for Nigeria

Again, Buhari says he's done his best for Nigeria

2023: Don’t abandon me, PDP gov candidate begs Awori people

2023: Don’t abandon me, PDP gov candidate begs Awori people

Ebonyi records 202 cases of Gender Based Violence (GBV) in 2022 – Taskforce

Ebonyi records 202 cases of Gender Based Violence (GBV) in 2022 – Taskforce

I will bring prosperity to Kogi, Ajaokuta steel ‘ll be a reality – Obi

I will bring prosperity to Kogi, Ajaokuta steel ‘ll be a reality – Obi

Police present N84m to families of deceased officers in Kaduna, Kebbi

Police present N84m to families of deceased officers in Kaduna, Kebbi

Osinbajo, wife grace 2022 Christmas concert at Aso Villa

Osinbajo, wife grace 2022 Christmas concert at Aso Villa

Gov. Wike renews scholarship for Rivers medical students, announces N500m grant

Gov. Wike renews scholarship for Rivers medical students, announces N500m grant

Buhari bags peace and security award, says youths must be the focus

Buhari bags peace and security award, says youths must be the focus

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter/@Femigbaja]

Sanwo-Olu impregnated my mother in 1994 - Delta man claims he's gov's son

Burnt INEC office [Premium Times/Cletus Ukpong]

BREAKING: 3 killed as gunmen bomb INEC headquarters in Imo state

Fuel Scarcity (TribuneOnline)

Breaking: DSS gives NNPCL, marketers 48 hours to end fuel scarcity

Godwin Emefiele, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria

No going back on withdrawal limits policy, Emefiele insists