Again, Buhari says he's done his best for Nigeria

Buhari said this during the visit of the Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Forum, Sheikh Al-Mahfoudh Bin Bayyah, and his deputy, Pastor Bob Roberts of the US to him in Washington.

“We are big in size and population, facing many challenges, but in many areas, we are trying. In seven-and-a-half years, I have done my best,” the president said.

Recall that earlier in the year, the president in an interview with the NTA said he has given his best for the country. He added that he was not expecting any appreciation from Nigerians.

In a statement by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, Buhari said solving the problems affecting youths is the priority of the government.

While advising the group to continue to target the young people whom he described as the promise of the future, the president stressed that there’s a need to raise generations of youths devoid of religious extremism and bigotry.

“Your work is very important in helping, especially the youth, to understand one another and at the same time, to be proud of their heritage.

“This great initiative by you will help future generations to plan well and live together in peace. On our part, we’ll continue to solve our problems, especially as they relate to the youths,” he said.

Speaking during the visit, Bin Bayyah said they had come to inform Buhari, and to invite him to attend the conferment upon him, the Abu Dhabi Foundation’s award in recognition of his outstanding achievements in promoting peace and security.