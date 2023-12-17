Again, ASUU tackles FG over ₦50bn student loan, says grants better option

Having signed the student loan bill into law on June 12, 2023, President Bola Tinubu announced in October that the scheme will come on stream in January 2024, with the Federal Government voting ₦50bn for the programme in next year's budget.

The law was aimed at providing easy access to higher education for indigent Nigerian students through interest-free loans from the Nigerian Education Loan Trust.

However, the academic union has severally stood against the policy, suggesting other initiatives that could have far-reaching positive effects on the targeted students.

Doubling down on the body's position, ASUU president Prof Emmanuel Osodeke suggested that allocating the 50 billion naira as grants would have had more impact and be a humane investment in the education of Nigerian students.

He made the argument while appearing on Channels Television's Hard Copy programme on Friday, December 15, 2023.

“If the issue is just ₦50 billion, why can’t we convert that ₦50 billion as a country like Nigeria to grants for the children of the very poor?

“Let’s give to those who cannot afford it, not give them as a loan that becomes a liability for them before they even graduate and not sure of getting a job.

“We are thinking of the Nigerian people, those who cannot afford it, those children who are in the villages whose parents earn less than N30,000 a month,” Osodeke said.

“If it is just about 50 billion, the Nigerian government should give that 50 billion as grants to the students rather than giving it as a loan that will encumbrance them in the future and could make them start going to crime, in order to pay for this loan,” he said.

Recalling previous attempts at introducing a student loan scheme in Nigeria, the union leader questioned its success, pointing out that such initiatives had failed on two occasions in the past.