Amidst outrage over her usage of the presidential jet for a private event, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has described Hanan, daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari as an inspiration to Nigerian youths.

Hanan, a photographer, was invited to the Durbar by the Emir of Bauchi, Rilwanu Adamu, on Thursday, January 9, 2020.

She is expected to document the event and other tourist attractions in the state in her gallery.

Trouble however started when pictures of her disembarking from Nigerian Airforce One private aircraft hit the internet.

The President, Vice President, Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives use presidential jets, maintained with taxpayer's money, for official duties.

But in a statement on Monday, January 13, 2020, MURIC director, Ishaq Akintola, argued that Hanan passed a "strong message" to the Nigerian girl-child by covering the Durbar.

Akintola described Nigerians opposed to her use of the presidential aircraft as wailers "trying to draw the attention of Nigerians away from President Buhari's monumental achievements".

The statement reads: “How private is private? Are we saying that the traditional institution is inconsequential? What happened to our respect for our norms and values? Are we to assume that our system no longer recognises the traditional institution? If so, why do governors still appoint emirs, obis and obas? If the law of the land still recognises traditional rulers, Hanan’s invitation to Bauchi cannot be rightly described as a private affair.

“Besides, that function passed a strong message to Nigerian youths, especially the Nigerian girl-child. It poses a challenge to them to eschew laziness.

“More importantly, it underlines the significance and relevance of every aspect of human knowledge. This is a very important message wailers missed.

“President Buhari should not be guillotined for permitting her daughter’s use of the jet. Afterall, it was not for any frivolous jamboree like shopping in Dubai. We may want to ignore the excesses of past landlords of Aso Rock to justify PMB’s action.

“It amounts to overzealouness on the part of critics to grab every little straw and make mountains out of mole hills.

“They are simply trying to draw the attention of Nigerians away from PMB’s monumental achievements simply because they were merely looking for the president’s faults.”

The Muslim group further appealed to politicians to “change from politics of negativity, retardation and destruction to positivism, patriotism and constructive engagement”.