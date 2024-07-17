RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

After 1 week operation, troops capture 7 suspects, recover weapons in Plateau

News Agency Of Nigeria

Weapons recovered include 250 rounds of 7.62 mm (Special), two cartridges, and seven motorcycles, among others.

Maj. Aliyu Danja, the Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations of the division made this known while addressing newsmen on Wednesday.

Danja said that the arrest and recovery of weapons followed an operation conducted by troops between July 10 and June 16.

"A tactical team of III Div and OPSH while conducting an operation to recover arms from a gunrunners’ hideout at Sangasa community in Fann District, was attacked in the early hours of July 10.

"During the operation, a member of the team, an Assistant Superintendent of Immigration, Christopher Agwom, was killed by the criminals.

"Following the incident, troops conducted a follow-on operation in the district to recover illegal arms and ammunition and other dangerous weapons.

"During the operations that lasted for one week, the team arrested seven suspects and recovered both automatic and locally fabricated weapons, as well as different calibres of ammunition from Ratas, Ratoso and Sangasa communities, all in Fann district," he said.

Danja specifically said that the weapons recovered during the operation include six AK-47 rifles, 16 locally fabricated AK-47 rifles,15 Dane guns, five AK-47 magazines and one AK-47 drum magazine having a capacity of 75 rounds.

He added that other weapons recovered include 250 rounds of 7.62 mm (Special), two cartridges, and seven motorcycles, among others.

"Also, as part of efforts to arrest criminals complicit in criminal activities in Fann and environs, the following persons are hereby declared wanted by security agencies; Timothy Dung also known as Timaya, Sam P, Dachun Job and Yakubu Ishaku

"Let me assure Plateau citizens that his sacrifice will not be in vain as we would not be deterred by false propaganda by miscreants and other misguided persons

"IIIDiv and OPSH remain resolute in its drive to rid the entire joint operations area of criminalities,” he stated.

Danja explained that the slain officer had been buried at his hometown, Risek, Jos East local government area of the state, on Tuesday.

