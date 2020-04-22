The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the latest condolences came from Presidents of Guinea Bissau, Umaru Embalo; Guinea (Conakry), Alpha Conde; Liberia, George Weah; and Benin Republic, Patrice Talon,

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, confirmed this in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

In a letter, the President of Guinea Bissau said:

“At this moment of pain, on behalf of the People of the Republic of Guinea Bissau and myself, I would like to express to you, and through Your Excellency, the family of the deceased, members of staff of the Presidential Office and the Nigerian People, our deep condolences and sincere feelings of compassion.

“Mr Kyari actively contributed on strengthening relations and cooperation between our two countries and he will be deeply missed, and remembered for those of us who worked closely and shared experience with him.’’

Others who sent messages to President Buhari are: Mr Kikuta Yutaka, Ambassador of Japan; Omba Olenga, Head of Mission, Embassy of the Republic of Congo; and Amadou S.O. Taal, Charge D’Affaires, Gambia High Commission.

The presidential aide revealed that the Embassy of the State of Libya and Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania; Amb. Hassan Tukur, former Principal Secretary to President Goodluck Jonathan; and Prince Tony Momoh, former Minister of Information, also sent their condolences to the president.

Shehu disclosed that Hajiya Nuratu Batagarawa, former Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, and Prof. Dick Andzenge, Benue State-born Professor of Law and Jurisprudence in the United States, also commiserated with the president.