'Africa must leverage on Russia’s goodwill to develop' - Prof. Okoli

News Agency Of Nigeria
Prof. Maurice Okoli, President of the Nigerian Community in Russia.
According to Okoli, the world is changing with a lot of things happening and definitely Russia is a huge country that plays important role in the world.

Okoli said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sideline of the 2nd Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Summit on Friday in St. Petersburg. The two-day summit was declared open on Thursday, July 27, 2023 by the Russian President Vladimir Putin with many African leaders in attendance.

It aims at strengthening comprehensive and equal cooperation between Russia and African nations across all areas of society including politics, security, economic relations, science and technology, and the cultural and humanitarian spheres.

When you talk of the energy sector Russia is almost the number one.

“Something like fertilizer, grain technology and atomic energy, so it cannot be ignored.

“On African side also there is need for continued corporation. Africa is open to all countries.

“Africa needs development, it needs partnership and new initiatives

“I can say there is a second scramble for African countries all the major powers are coming in for business, for influence. Definitely Africa is ready.

“I can say that the last frontier of business with about one billion population, with a lot of resources and young population definitely the eye of the world is in Africa.

“And I can tell you that Russia has a good reservoir of goodwill in Africa and that goodwill was created by Soviet Union,’’ he said.

While appreciating the role played by Russia in Africa’s liberation movement, Okoli said that the massive economic and political assistance remains relevant.

“When Africa was struggling for independence in the late 50s and early 60s Soviet Union created a very important role in providing massive economic and political assistance to the liberation movement across the African continent.

“So, by that single act Africa will never forget and has not forgotten,’’ he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

