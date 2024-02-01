Afe Babalola University now mentoring centre for international varsities – VC

Olarinde said this at an interactive session with some heads of media organisations in Nigeria, on Thursday in Ekiti.

She said that the new development was attributable to the uniqueness of the university as an Ivory tower with a difference.

The VC, who described ABUAD as one of the best universities in Nigeria, added that “it can be regarded as a complete university.

“The institution does not aim only at academic excellence, but also builds intense character and industry in its products.”

She said that aside from mentoring both public and privately owned universities in Nigeria, the institution was also currently mentoring some foreign universities.

She listed some of such institutions already being mentored, or lately seeking mentorship including the 33-year-old Benue State University, University for Industrial Development, Ghana and the International University of Grand Bassam, Côte D’Ivoire.

Others, according to her include the Benson Idahosa University, Ado Bayero University, Federal University of Technology, Akure (for Medical Programmes), Ecole Professionnelle Spécialisée – La City, University, Republic of Benin and Western Delta University, Delta State.

Also on the list are Patigi University, in Kwara and Azman University, in Kano.

The VC, who is a Professor of law, described as not only unacceptable and unjustifiable but also unlawful, the continued refusal to allow private universities access and benefit from the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETfund).

Olarinde said that in spite of the fact that private universities offered a viable alternative to public institutions, and even complimented and aided the drive of the government to increase the accessibility to quality education, they do not receive any form of funding from the Tertiary Education Trust Fund.

“Consequent upon the failure of public universities to fully accommodate a majority of qualified candidates, licenses were granted to private individuals and organisations to establish private universities in 1999.

“A careful reading of the relevant sections of the law shows that the intention of the lawmakers in imposing Education Tax on registered companies in Nigeria is for the advancement of education to various levels and categories of education, through rehabilitation, restoration and consolidation of education in Nigeria.

“Curiously by the provisions of Section 7(1) of the Act, private institutions, including universities, are excluded from benefitting from the funds collected from companies which are mainly private”, she said.

Continuing, the VC said, “It seems clear that Section 7(1) of the Act, contradicts the provisions of Section 3(1), and violates Section 18 of the 1979 Constitution.

” The exclusion of private institutions, apart from the contradiction between Sections 3 and 7 of the law, is obviously unconstitutional, unfair and unjustifiable.”

According to her one of the major problems, confronting higher institutions in Nigeria, is the lack of focus and misdirected priorities on the part of owners.

She made particular reference to Kwara, where it was reported recently that the state government planned to spend billions in renovating the state-owned Kwara Hotel when such should have been deployed on improving infrastructure in its university and other institutions in the state.

The VC commended the founder of ABUAD, Chief Afe Babalola (SAN), whom she said had committed several billions of Naira into making the institution fully residential, with an independent power plant, and ultra-modern equipment.

