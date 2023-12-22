ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

AfDB president, Adesina receives Obafemi Awolowo leadership prize

News Agency Of Nigeria

The committee described Adesina as possessing the attributes for the award to the highest degree.

Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina, President, African Development Bank Group
Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina, President, African Development Bank Group

Recommended articles

The Executive Director, Obafemi Awolowo Foundation, Amb. Tokunbo Awolowo-Dosumu, said this in a statement in Abuja. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the award promotes the legacy and democratic ideals of the late Nigerian nationalist and federalist leader, Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

Awolowo-Dosunmu said Adesina was the unanimous choice of the Foundation’s Selection Committee. He said the committee described Adesina as possessing the attributes for the award to the highest degree.

He listed the attributes that have characterised Chief Awolowo’s excellent leadership, including integrity, credibility, discipline, courage, selflessness, accountability, tenacity of purpose, and visionary and people-centred leadership.

ADVERTISEMENT

Awolowo-Dosunmu said that former Nigerian President, Goodluck Jonathan, was one of several world leaders who nominated Adesina. He quoted Jonathan as saying, “he epitomises and combines qualities of extraordinary leadership that are often rare.

“Great visionary, incredible courage, the ability to take on huge and difficult challenges, extraordinary dedication and commitment to deliver programmes and policies that transform the lives of millions of people.”

The former British Prime Minister, Tony Blair also praised Adesina’s leadership.

Blair said, “Adesina’s contributions to the African continent and global leadership have been exceptional.

“Under his leadership, the African Development Bank has delivered bold interventions to address some of the greatest challenges of our time,” he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also speaking, Amb. Kenneth Quinn, the President Emeritus of the World Food Prize Foundation, saluted Adesina’s commitment to food security.

“President Adesina has traversed the African continent, evangelising his profound vision to end childhood stunting through enhanced nutrition.

“He has uplifted smallholder farmers, the great majority of them women, providing critical financing for a broad array of infrastructure projects so critical to development and modernisation,” Quinn added.

Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon and Global Centre on Adaptation CEO Prof Patrick Verkooijen said no person was more highly qualified or deserving of the prestigious award than Adesina. According to them, Adesina is forged in the same mould as Chief Obafemi Awolowo, a shining example of leadership.

Adesina is the third award recipient, following Nigerian writer and Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka and former South African President Thabo Mbeki. The Obafemi Awolowo Foundation, founded in 1992, is a non-profit, non-partisan organisation.

ADVERTISEMENT

An award is scheduled for March 6, 2024, including a keynote lecture by the honouree.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

AfDB president, Adesina receives Obafemi Awolowo leadership prize

AfDB president, Adesina receives Obafemi Awolowo leadership prize

Investigator spills new details of alleged financial crimes under Emefiele

Investigator spills new details of alleged financial crimes under Emefiele

CBN vows to punish banks and PoS operators disrupting naira circulation

CBN vows to punish banks and PoS operators disrupting naira circulation

Troops eliminate 40 terrorists, arrest 259 others in 1 week

Troops eliminate 40 terrorists, arrest 259 others in 1 week

Society of engineers elects first female president in 65 years

Society of engineers elects first female president in 65 years

Equity Market All-Share Index grew by 1.21%

Equity Market All-Share Index grew by 1.21%

Acting Gov Aiyedatiwa presents ₦384.53bn 2024 budget to Ondo Assembly

Acting Gov Aiyedatiwa presents ₦384.53bn 2024 budget to Ondo Assembly

Police dismiss 2 Special Constabularies soliciting money from tourist in Oyo

Police dismiss 2 Special Constabularies soliciting money from tourist in Oyo

Tinubu’s wife doles out ₦25m to 250 elderly citizens in Ondo

Tinubu’s wife doles out ₦25m to 250 elderly citizens in Ondo

Pulse Sports

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

Caicedo not worth 100m — Newcastle's Callum Wilson

Caicedo not worth 100m — Newcastle's Callum Wilson

Hakimi deserves the award: Osimhen responds to internet troll disputing his CAF POTY

Hakimi deserves the award: Osimhen responds to internet troll disputing his CAF POTY

Onana equals David De Gea Premier League record after heroics against Liverpool

Onana equals David De Gea Premier League record after heroics against Liverpool

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu [Presidency]

Oluremi Tinubu urges governors’ wives to complement President Tinubu’s agenda

CSOs condemn extortion claims against NNPCL, others over alleged 48m missing barrels of crude oil [zeenews]

CSOs condemn extortion claims against NNPCL, others over alleged 48m missing barrels of crude oil

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Dr Ibrahim Kana [Ministry of Defence]

Let’s stay and salvage Nigeria - Perm sec appeals to doctors, health workers

Wike asks NASS to approve ₦17.1bn allocated to FCT in 2024 budget [NAN]

Wike asks NASS to approve ₦17.1bn allocated to FCT in 2024 budget