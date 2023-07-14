ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

AfDB boss says electricity bane of Nigeria’s manufacturing industry

News Agency Of Nigeria

The AfDB boss said the bank had invested massively in the Nigeria’s power sector to support the implementation of the Power Sector Recovery Programme.

President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) Dr. Akinwumi Adesina [independent]
President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) Dr. Akinwumi Adesina [independent]

Recommended articles

The AfDB President, said this while presenting a lecture at the Business Day Chief Executive Officers (CEO) Forum in Lagos.

The lecture titled: “The Day the Lion Roared! Making Nigeria a Global Industrial and Economic Giant”.

”Today, capacity utilisation of factories hovers around 40 per cent compared to desired 70 per cent.

ADVERTISEMENT

”The reality is that firms are moving to other neighboring countries, where there is greater macroeconomic stability, enabling environment, with better ease of doing business.

”To be a manufacturer in Nigeria is not an easy venture. You succeed not because of ease of doing business, but by surmounting several constraints that limit industrial manufacturing.

”The major challenge facing the industry in Nigeria is the high cost and unreliability of supply of electricity,” he said.

According to him, the load shedding and unreliable power have made the cost of manufacturing extremely high and uncompetitive.

He said most manufacturing companies do self-provision on energy, with dependence on generators, diesel and heavy fuel oil.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the AfDB president, the emissions from these energy sources makes them brown industries and not green industries.

He said: "it has been estimated by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that Nigeria loses 29 billion dollars annually due to lack of and unreliable power supply or 5.8 per cent of its GDP.”

”Also, that Nigerians spend 14 billion dollars per year on generators and fuel.

”The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, said industries spend N93.1 billion on alternative energy in 2018. No business can survive in Nigeria without generators.

”Unless Nigeria decisively tackles its energy deficiency and reliability, its industries will remain uncompetitive,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adesina said there should be massive investments in gas to power.

He said this would ensure stable baseload power for industries, hydropower resources, large scale solar systems and direct power preferentially to industries.

This, he said would support industrial mini grids to concentrate power in industrial zones.

He called for more efficient utilities, reduce technical and non-technical losses in power generation, transmission, and distribution systems.

The AfDB boss said the bank had invested massively in the Nigeria’s power sector to support the implementation of the Power Sector Recovery Programme.

ADVERTISEMENT

”The Bank provided 200 million dollars for the Nigeria Electrification Project, designed to fill the electricity access gap in Nigeria.

”We have also invested 257 million dollars in the Nigeria Transmission project, to strengthen grid power evacuation and regional interconnection.

”The Bank has inauguratef the Desert to Power initiative, a 20 billion dollar project to provide electricity for 250 million people across 11 countries of the Sahel, including Northern Nigeria.

”This initiative will draw lessons from successful projects already financed by the Bank, including the Noor Ouarzazate solar PV power project in Morocco and the Ben Ban solar project in Egypt,” he said.

Adesina said that industrial development was also constrained by poor state of transport, ports and logistic infrastructure.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), Adesina said it presented a huge opportunity for Nigeria to drive an export-driven industrial manufacturing pathway.

He urged Nigeria to take advantage of the opportunities therein to dive its economy.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Transit to digitised, smart manufacturing, Adesina urges Nigeria

Transit to digitised, smart manufacturing, Adesina urges Nigeria

How Aminat Yusuf's parents prepared her for perfect success at LASU

How Aminat Yusuf's parents prepared her for perfect success at LASU

Economist urges Tinubu to consider non-cash subsidy palliatives

Economist urges Tinubu to consider non-cash subsidy palliatives

Lagos Assembly inaugurates committee to investigate land reclamation

Lagos Assembly inaugurates committee to investigate land reclamation

AfDB boss says electricity bane of Nigeria’s manufacturing industry

AfDB boss says electricity bane of Nigeria’s manufacturing industry

Senate grants Tinubu's request to borrow $800m from World Bank

Senate grants Tinubu's request to borrow $800m from World Bank

Labour Party has no ground to call for Yakubu’s sack - INEC

Labour Party has no ground to call for Yakubu’s sack - INEC

Suspension of Max Air won’t affect transportation of pilgrims – NAHCON

Suspension of Max Air won’t affect transportation of pilgrims – NAHCON

Tinubu declares state of emergency on food security, rolls out countermeasures

Tinubu declares state of emergency on food security, rolls out countermeasures

Pulse Sports

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Saudi Pro League pushing hard to sign Man City’s Mahrez

Saudi Pro League pushing hard to sign Man City’s Mahrez

It is my decision — Man United's Ten Hag responds to captaincy controversy

It is my decision — Man United's Ten Hag responds to captaincy controversy

Israel Adesanya vs Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook founder chokes Nigeria's UFC champion in new photos

Israel Adesanya vs Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook founder chokes Nigeria's UFC champion in new photos

How Yakubu Aiyegbeni missed out on ₦‎20m from Harry Redknapp

How Yakubu Aiyegbeni missed out on ₦‎20m from Harry Redknapp

Bayern Munich set to bid €100 for Man United target Harry Kane

Bayern Munich set to bid €100 for Man United target Harry Kane

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Former ASUU President Dipo Fasina. [Twitter:NiDCOM]

Missing former ASUU President Dipo Fasina found in Turkey

Kamsiyochukwu Umeh [Arise TV]

JAMB best candidate to share ₦3.25m reward with teachers

Lawmakers send colleague packing for improper dressing. [Daily Trust]

Lawmakers send colleague packing for improper dressing

Mmesoma Ejikeme was accused of forging her UTME result. [Punch]

Mmesoma confessed to using her phone to manipulate UTME result - Panel