AfDB boss, Adesina condoles with Moroccans, pledges support

In a statement, Adesina described the incident as devastating and distressing. The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that Morocco, on Sept. 8, experienced an earthquake that claimed more than 2,000 lives and left thousands injured.

The AfDB boss said that the incident had brought much sorrow and untold hardship to many families in Morocco. According to him, the earthquake threw the nation into grief.

“The distressing images emerging from Al Haouz, Taroudant, Chichaoua, Ouarzazate, Marrakech, Azilal and Agadir, have touched the hearts of people around the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am shocked and profoundly distressed by the heavy loss of lives to this tragedy, which left, in its wake, enormous destruction of homes, offices, roads, hospitals and schools.

“On behalf of the AfDB Group, I extend my deepest condolences to His Majesty, King Mohammed VI, the Government of the Kingdom of Morocco, and every affected family.

“Words can scarcely convey our shared sense of grief and loss,” he said.

Adesina pledged the bank’s commitment to standing in solidarity with the people of Morocco and providing support. He said: “Given the remoteness of the epicentre of the earthquake, AfDB is prioritising support for the protection of health facilities.

“We are also prioritising provision of clean drinking water to prevent further hardship.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I wish to assure His Majesty, King Mohammed VI, and the people of the Kingdom of Morocco that AfDB is ready to contribute resources.

“We are ready to contribute expertise to help rebuild infrastructure in the affected communities.

“May the souls of the departed rest in peace.

“May God Almighty comfort all bereaved families and the entire nation.”