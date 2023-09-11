ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

AfDB boss, Adesina condoles with Moroccans, pledges support

News Agency Of Nigeria

Adesina also pledged the bank’s commitment to standing in solidarity with the people of Morocco and providing support.

African Development Bank (AfDB) President, Dr Akinwumi Adesina (NAN)
African Development Bank (AfDB) President, Dr Akinwumi Adesina (NAN)

Recommended articles

In a statement, Adesina described the incident as devastating and distressing. The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that Morocco, on Sept. 8, experienced an earthquake that claimed more than 2,000 lives and left thousands injured.

The AfDB boss said that the incident had brought much sorrow and untold hardship to many families in Morocco. According to him, the earthquake threw the nation into grief.

The distressing images emerging from Al Haouz, Taroudant, Chichaoua, Ouarzazate, Marrakech, Azilal and Agadir, have touched the hearts of people around the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am shocked and profoundly distressed by the heavy loss of lives to this tragedy, which left, in its wake, enormous destruction of homes, offices, roads, hospitals and schools.

“On behalf of the AfDB Group, I extend my deepest condolences to His Majesty, King Mohammed VI, the Government of the Kingdom of Morocco, and every affected family.

“Words can scarcely convey our shared sense of grief and loss,” he said.

Adesina pledged the bank’s commitment to standing in solidarity with the people of Morocco and providing support. He said: “Given the remoteness of the epicentre of the earthquake, AfDB is prioritising support for the protection of health facilities.

“We are also prioritising provision of clean drinking water to prevent further hardship.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I wish to assure His Majesty, King Mohammed VI, and the people of the Kingdom of Morocco that AfDB is ready to contribute resources.

“We are ready to contribute expertise to help rebuild infrastructure in the affected communities.

“May the souls of the departed rest in peace.

“May God Almighty comfort all bereaved families and the entire nation.”

He also prayed for speedy recovery for the injured.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ekiti community appeals to Oyebanji to dethrone traditional ruler

Ekiti community appeals to Oyebanji to dethrone traditional ruler

BREAKING: UAE lifts visa ban on Nigerian citizens, restores flights

BREAKING: UAE lifts visa ban on Nigerian citizens, restores flights

Kano Govt suspend 2 school principals for alleged absenteeism, negligence

Kano Govt suspend 2 school principals for alleged absenteeism, negligence

Rivers Governor threatens to go after traditional rulers supporting cultism

Rivers Governor threatens to go after traditional rulers supporting cultism

Akintola Wiiliams inspired me into accounting profession - Ex-ICAN Chairman

Akintola Wiiliams inspired me into accounting profession - Ex-ICAN Chairman

Chicago State University to release Tinubu's academic records if...

Chicago State University to release Tinubu's academic records if...

Tinubu celebrates Igbinedion at 89

Tinubu celebrates Igbinedion at 89

Meet the world's 5 richest kids in 2023

Meet the world's 5 richest kids in 2023

FG plans to increase education funding by 25% - Minister of Education

FG plans to increase education funding by 25% - Minister of Education

Pulse Sports

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerian Banks join NLC, TUC in social action [Punch]

Nigerian banks announce nationwide strike from Tuesday

Late Meshioye Remilekun Toyosi. [ThePunch]

Nigerian student travelling to London on EgyptAir dies in Cairo

ASUU President, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke. [DailyPost]

BREAKING: ASUU expresses intent to join NLC's nationwide strike

Peter Obi (left) believes he won the 2023 presidential election over Bola Tinubu (right) who was declared winner and and has assumed office as president [Twitter/@FSyusuf]

Tribunal's judgement on Tinubu's election win will be broadcast live on TV