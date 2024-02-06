ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

AFCON: FG warns Nigerians in South Africa to be mindful of their jubilation, utterances

Bayo Wahab

The warning was issued following inflammatory online comments allegedly made by South Africans against Nigerians living in their country.

Nigerians jubilation during a Super Eagles match at the ongoing AFCON. [Channels TV]
Nigerians jubilation during a Super Eagles match at the ongoing AFCON. [Channels TV]

This warning is contained in a statement issued by the High Commission on Monday, February 5, 2024.

In the statement titled, “Advisory on Safe Conduct for Nigerians in South Africa Before, During and After 2024 AFCON Match Between Super Eagles and Bafana Bafana,” the High Commission advised Nigerians to be mindful of their utterances and refrain from engaging in provocative jubilation.

The statement reads in part, “The attention of the Nigeria High Commission Pretoria has been drawn to potentially inflammatory online comments made by a section of South African citizens against Nigerians living in the host country, largely influenced by the upcoming 2024 African Cup of Nations semi-final match between the Super Eagles and the Bafana Bafana on Wednesday, February 7, 2024.

“Most of the comments consist of veiled threats against ‘Nigerians cooking jollof rice’ before the match, and ‘showing pepper to Nigerians if the Bafana Bafana lose to Super Eagles,’ among others.

“In this regard, the High Commission hereby advises the Nigerian community to be watchful of their utterances, be mindful of where they choose to watch the match, especially in public places, and refrain from engaging in loud, riotous or provocative celebrations should the Super Eagles win the match.”

The High Commission also urged Nigerians to keep good behaviour and report any provocation to the relevant authorities.

The warning is aimed at preventing another round of xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in the country.

In the recent past, violent attacks were launched against Nigerians and other Africans because some South Africans accused foreigners of dealing drugs or taking their jobs.

Bayo Wahab

