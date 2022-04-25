RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

7 things to know about alleged drug baron behind Abba Kyari’s N3bn tramadol case

Bayo Wahab

The NDLEA says the suspect, who operates over 100 bank accounts is a major importer of large consignments of different brands.

Chief Afam Mallinson Emmanuel Ukatu
Chief Afam Mallinson Emmanuel Ukatu (Business Post Nigeria)

Chief Afam Mallinson Ukatu, a billionaire drug lord who’s allegedly behind the N3 billion tramadol deal linked to Abba Kyari’s team has been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The NDLEA in a statement on Monday, April 25, 2022, said the drug baron was arrested following months of surveillance and evasion of arrest.

The agency also said the suspect, who operates over 100 bank accounts is a major importer of large consignments of different brands and high dosages of Tramadol Hydrochloride.

Apart from the details in the NDLEA’s statement, here are seven facts you should know about the suspect.

Chief Afam Mallinson Emmanuel Ukatu was born on Friday, May 8, 1964, in Onitsha, Anambra State and he's married with five children. The 57-yr-old businessman is perceived to be a bold entrepreneur, who is passionate about the growth and the diversification of the Nigerian economy.

Mallison holds a degree in Philosophy from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and MBA from Crawford University, Ogun state. He also has completed several certificate programmes in strategic management and entrepreneur management from Lagos Business School.

Ukatu started as a trader with the name Mallinson & Partners Ltd. His ‘entrepreneurship’ spirit pushed him through to become a director in numerous companies, including Cowry Assets and Management, Masters Energy Oil and Gas Limited, Urban Space Services ltd, and Alor Microfinance bank Limited.

He later ventured into manufacturing. His company, NISPO PORCELAIN COMPANY LTD is said to be the first indigenous floor tiles and PVC manufacturing company in Nigeria. The company is located in Ogun State.

He also has a company that is into plastic and pharmaceutical manufacturing as well as the production of sanitary wares and other plumbing components.

In 2020, the Executive Chairman and Founder of Mallinson & Partners Limited emerged as the SUN industrialist/entrepreneur of the year.

He was also the Silverbird Man of The Year in 2018.

He is a Fellow of the Rotary Club International, a Fellow of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, (MAN) a member of the Certified Institute of Cost Management of Nigeria (CICM), and a certified member of the Institute of Strategic Management of Nigeria.

Ukatu's company, Mallinson Group has interests in oil and gas, plastic and pharmaceutical products manufacturing, building materials, construction, trading, mining, hospitality, real estate, insurance and banking.

