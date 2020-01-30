Justice Abubakar Kutigi of a high court in Gwagwalada, Abuja, on Thursday, January 30, 2020, granted a N50 million bail to Mohammed Adoke, the former Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF).

Following his return to Nigeria from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Adoke was arraigned on 42 counts of alleged fraud alongside Aliyu Abubakar, Rasky Gbinigie, Malabu oil and Gas Limited, Agip, a subsidiary of Eni, Shell Nigeria Ultra deep Limited and Shell Nigeria Exploration Production Company Limited.

Former Minister of Petroleum, Dan Etete, was also indicted in the Malabu oil deal

The EFCC alleged that Adoke received gratification from Abubakar over the deal for OPL 245.

In his ruling, the judge bailed the former AGF, and. also ordered him to produce a surety in like sum.

Justice Kutigi also admitted Adoke’s co-defendants to bail, pending the determination of corruption allegations against them.

While he admitted Abubakar to bail in the sum of N50 million, Gbinijie got bail at N10 million.

The judge said the sureties must be responsible citizens, who must depose affidavits of means, adding that the sureties must be residents within the court’s jurisdiction and must own verifiable landed properties worth the bail sum.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had filed fraud charges against the AGF over a shady ‎$1.1 billion oil deal.

The anti-graft agency also filed charges against Dan Etete, former petroleum minister, and a Aliyu, for their involvement in the oil deal.

Adoke and former Minister of State for Finance, Yerima Ngama, were said to have approved the transfer of the money into Nigerian bank accounts controlled by Etete.