Adjust expenses to survive subsidy removal, PSN president advises Nigerians

Usifoh said this was necessary as a result of the hardship being faced following the fuel subsidy removal.

He gave the advice while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) during the 2023 Annual Pharmacy Week organised by PSN-Kwara.

NAN reports that the theme of the Week is: “Implementing Pharmacy Act 2022 for Good Pharmacy Practice”.

Usifoh, who observed that Nigerians are living in a very pitiable condition, lamented the fact that workers salaries have not been going up.

“Individuals must adjust their expenses, that’s the underlying factor. Salary increase in the nearest future is envisaged, but we don’t know when.

“So, if we can adjust our expenses, we can survive this time and when increased salary comes, we will survive better,” he said.

Similarly, the PSN President explained that the Pharmacy Week is an opportunity for members to gather together to educate the Nigerian public.

”We need to educate members of the public on what pharmacists are and what they do as custodians of drugs,” he said.

Usifoh warned youths to avoid drug abuse, describing drugs as poison which can kill.

In his lecture, Olumide Akintayo, a past President of PSN, spoke on the Week’s theme, explaining that there are two major pharmacy laws.

”These include the contemporary one, which is the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria Act, and it is designed to adequately protect consumers of medicine in Nigeria.

”A certain section of it compels anybody who want to stock, sell, dispense, manufacture, import and market drugs to pass through inspection to meet the minimum standards at least,” he said.

Akintayo stated that the law is applicable to both in the private and public sectors, adding that the PSN has the power to seal a tertiary hospital if they violate any of its laws.

He urged members to uphold the standards of Pharmacy, ensure compliance with laid-down regulatory frameworks, and remain diligent, ethical and resilient in delivering good pharmaceutical services to the populace.

Speaking also, Adejuwon Otelaja, the PSN-Kwara Chairman, explained that the Week’s activities include free medical and health intervention offered to indigent people in Fufu, Ilorin South Local Government Area.

“The activities also involved radio talk shows and walk against drug abuse, adding that the Society has partnered with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to curb the menace in Kwara,” he said.

Otelaja warned that the newly-revived Pharmacy Act has stiff penalties for people who irrationally sell drugs.

“Some people who are licensed to keep these drugs in trust and are abusing that trust for pecuniary reasons will be dealt with decisively,” he said.

Otelaja restated the resolve of PSN-Kwara to rid the state of drug abuse among youths.