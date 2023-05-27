The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Hold Emefiele accountable for naira redesign crisis, Senator Adeyemi tells Tinubu

Nurudeen Shotayo

Senator Adeyemi said Tinubu needs to question Emefiele and every other person involved in the botched naira redesign policy.

Godwin Emefiele and new naira notes (KemiFilani)
Godwin Emefiele and new naira notes (KemiFilani)

Recommended articles

The lawmaker made the appeal while speaking on Channels Television's Politics Today programme on Friday, May 26, 2023.

Adeyemi, who lamented the agony Nigerians were subjected to at the height of the naira scarcity crisis, argued that the apex bank governor should be made to answer some questions.

Asked what he would do about the naira redesign policy if he found himself in Tinubu's shoes, the Senator said, “I will call on Emefiele and others to come and explain what happened and what was the reason behind the redesigning of the naira notes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recalling the incidents that trailed the shortage of the redesigned naira notes before the general elections, the lawmaker noted that the nation was gradually slipping into anarchy because people couldn't access their money.

“People died in that period, and people developed strokes because they couldn’t have access to their money. And because you and I survived, we should not care about those who died for what was not their making?

“Some people were forced to die due to the situation at that time, that policy killed some people innocently,” he argued.

He, however, praised the judiciary for taking a proactive measure which saved Nigeria from chaos, claiming that the naira redesign policy was an orchestrated attempt to sabotage Tinubu's presidential ambition.

Adeyemi said, “Tinubu should not forget this. Because the calculated attempt then was to stop the APC from winning. Now that we have won, in order not to allow a recurrence, we were told that they have redesigned the naira, but where are the new notes that have been redesigned?

ADVERTISEMENT

“Gradually they are off circulation. We were told by those who planned the redesigning of the naira notes that in two weeks at that time, there would be enough new naira design notes that would circulate,

“But months after the judgment of the Supreme Court, up till now, the so-called redesigned notes are disappearing.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Hold Emefiele accountable for naira redesign crisis, Senator Adeyemi tells Tinubu

Hold Emefiele accountable for naira redesign crisis, Senator Adeyemi tells Tinubu

Aisha Buhari demands privileges for first ladies after vacating office

Aisha Buhari demands privileges for first ladies after vacating office

Diezani sues EFCC, AGF for alleged libel, demands ₦100bn damages

Diezani sues EFCC, AGF for alleged libel, demands ₦100bn damages

Katsina govt empowers 272 unemployed graduates on agriculture

Katsina govt empowers 272 unemployed graduates on agriculture

Police not aware of killing of internship student in Ebonyi – Spokesperson

Police not aware of killing of internship student in Ebonyi – Spokesperson

Nigerians applaud, condemn Buhari’s performance in office

Nigerians applaud, condemn Buhari’s performance in office

Anambra police command celebrate children, tasks them to be sensitive

Anambra police command celebrate children, tasks them to be sensitive

Security operatives rescue 10 kidnap victims in Kogi

Security operatives rescue 10 kidnap victims in Kogi

FG, association facilitates release of 37 inmates

FG, association facilitates release of 37 inmates

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Abike Dabiri Erewa [Ripples]

Call your girls to order  —  Abike Dabiri tells Arise TV owner

Muhammadu Buhari Second Niger Bridge. [Presidency]

Southeast governors agree to name Second Niger Bridge after Buhari

Nigeria Air plane to arrive Friday - Aviation Minister

Nigeria Air plane to arrive Friday - Aviation Minister

The Ministry of Aviation is set to take delivery of two aircraft as it prepares to launch Nigeria Air. [Quartz]

Nigeria Air plane arrives Abuja, ending speculation of its whereabouts