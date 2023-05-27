Hold Emefiele accountable for naira redesign crisis, Senator Adeyemi tells Tinubu

The lawmaker made the appeal while speaking on Channels Television's Politics Today programme on Friday, May 26, 2023.

Adeyemi, who lamented the agony Nigerians were subjected to at the height of the naira scarcity crisis, argued that the apex bank governor should be made to answer some questions.

Asked what he would do about the naira redesign policy if he found himself in Tinubu's shoes, the Senator said, “I will call on Emefiele and others to come and explain what happened and what was the reason behind the redesigning of the naira notes.”

Recalling the incidents that trailed the shortage of the redesigned naira notes before the general elections, the lawmaker noted that the nation was gradually slipping into anarchy because people couldn't access their money.

“People died in that period, and people developed strokes because they couldn’t have access to their money. And because you and I survived, we should not care about those who died for what was not their making?

“Some people were forced to die due to the situation at that time, that policy killed some people innocently,” he argued.

He, however, praised the judiciary for taking a proactive measure which saved Nigeria from chaos, claiming that the naira redesign policy was an orchestrated attempt to sabotage Tinubu's presidential ambition.

Adeyemi said, “Tinubu should not forget this. Because the calculated attempt then was to stop the APC from winning. Now that we have won, in order not to allow a recurrence, we were told that they have redesigned the naira, but where are the new notes that have been redesigned?

“Gradually they are off circulation. We were told by those who planned the redesigning of the naira notes that in two weeks at that time, there would be enough new naira design notes that would circulate,