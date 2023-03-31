The sports category has moved to a new website.

Adeleke's govt explain why Osun workers have not received March salaries

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Oun Government reassured Osun workers that the payment of March salary will be accompanied with payment of promotion arrears.

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke.
This is contained in a statement by Mallam Olawale Rasheed, the spokesperson to Governor Ademola Adeleke, on Friday in Osogbo.

According to a statement, the compilation of what is due to each promoted officer is being followed with due diligence to ensure that there is no error in the eventual payment.

Gov. Ademola Adeleke has directed that compilation, analysis and computation of the promotion arrears should be completed and paid to the affected civil servants.

“He insisted that the arrears must be paid alongside the March salary.

“Osun state Government therefore wishes to reassure Osun workers that the payment of March salary is accompanied with payment of promotion arrears, hence the few days delay.

“The March salary alongside the promotion arrears of promoted civil servants will be ready next week,” the statement said.



