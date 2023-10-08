ADVERTISEMENT
Adeleke tasks stakeholders on feedback mechanism for good governance

News Agency Of Nigeria

Adeleke further implored various associations that participated at the maiden event to be gracious enough to host a secondary Ipade Imole.

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke. [Twitter:@AAdeleke_01]
Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke. [Twitter:@AAdeleke_01]

Ademola stated this in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, made available to newsmen in Osogbo.

The statement said the recent Ipade Imole meeting held in Osogbo was designed as a public accountability platform by the state government as a way of getting feedback from the citizens.

The statement said that the meeting would be a continuous exercise between the government and notable stakeholders, to get feedback and also build on where attention was needed.

” Ipade Imole should be a continuous exercise before we meet physically again. The feedback mechanism must be operational on a 24-hour basis,” the statement said.

The statement also quoted the governor saying that, “I have also directed my team to put up a website for Ipade Imole.

“All proceedings of the maiden edition must be documented and an interactive platform be created.

” In this digital age, my team will also set up a WhatsApp chat room. I will be in that chat room as your governor, we will ensure continuous interaction.”

It said Adeleke further implored various associations that participated at the maiden event to be gracious enough to host a secondary Ipade Imole by passing the message on the maiden edition of the accountability platforms.

“Adeleke said that he was excited and encouraged by the positive review of his records in the last 11 months as well as the candid identification” of areas of attention by the participants.

“He, however, said stakeholders' feedback would afford his administration opportunities to listen to the yearnings of the citizens and deliver dividends of democracy has promised in his electioneering,” it added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

