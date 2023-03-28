ADVERTISEMENT
Adeleke recalls suspended Osun Health Insurance Scheme boss

News Agency Of Nigeria

The decision was linked to the need to comply with public service regulations.

Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke [The Punch]
This is contained in a statement issued by the spokesperson to the governor, Olawale Rasheed, and made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Osogbo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adeleke had, on December 31, 2022, ordered the suspension of Oginni and Dr Adebukola Olujide, Head of Primary Health Care Development Board in the state.

Rasheed said that Oginni's recall was premised on the review of the report of the Contract and MOU Committee as well as the disturbing reports of the imminent collapse of the state health insurance scheme.

"The decision was also linked to the need to comply with public service regulations, which stipulated procedures and conditions for discipline and management of public servants," he said.

The governor's spokesman said that Adeleke also recalled the executive secretary in order to normalise the operations of the agency by ensuring its continuous patronage across the state. According to him, Oginni's recall takes immediate effect.

NAN recalls that the suspension of the two top officials was sequel to the interim report of the Committee on Contracts and MOU, chaired by Niyi Owolade.

The report had indicted the two agency chiefs of gross abuse of office, mismanagement of public resources and serial violations of the public service regulations and laws.

The report also unearthed alleged unethical practices of the officials, manifesting in contract awards without due process, non-remittance of actual tender fees collected from contractors, contracts without value for money and deliberate splitting of contracts.

