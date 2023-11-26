ADVERTISEMENT
Adeleke jets off for vacation to Europe, Asia after 1 year in office

Nurudeen Shotayo

While on vacation, Adeleke will finalise partnership deals with potential investors and development partners who had earlier visited Osun State.

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State [Twitter:@AAdeleke_01]
Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State [Twitter:@AAdeleke_01]

The governor's spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Rasheed noted that the Governor had yet to take time off since he came on board, adding that he would finalise partnership deals with investors and development partners during the vacation.

“The governor, who has not gone on a break since assuming office a year ago, is billed to conclude partnership deals in several sectors with investors who had earlier visited the state,” the statement read in part.

Speaking before his departure, Adeleke said the Osun people were his masters who gave him the job, and the trip was to continue working for the state.

“This is a democracy. My masters are Osun people who elected me into office and to whom I am surely accountable. My trip is however a working one as I will be meeting foreign partners who are eager to join several sectors of our state economy.

“The last year has been rewarding as we have stabilised the state from inherited rot. We are reconstructing and simultaneously delivering good governance. That is why our 2024 budget is tagged Budget of Reconstruction and Recovery.

“In one year, we place Osun State on a path of sustainable development, upgrading critical sectors like education, health, culture and entertainment, water, sports, digital economy, workers’ welfare, infrastructures, and agriculture," the statement further read.

Nurudeen Shotayo

