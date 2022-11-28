Adeleke dethrones 3 Osun monarchs, suspends OSIEC chairman and members

The governor also ordered security agents to take over the palaces of the monarchs.

This was contained in the six executive orders the governor signed on Monday, November 28, 2022.

Explaining the context of the orders, the Spokesperson for Osun governor, Olawale Rasheed in a statement said the governor would review all the appointments of traditional rulers by the immediate past administration after July 17, 2022.

The statement reads in part: “All appointments of traditional rulers made by Osun State Government after 17th July, 2022, are hereby ordered to be reviewed to ensure there was strict compliance with due process of chieftaincy declarations and native law, custom and tradition relating to such chieftaincies.

“In the case of Ikirun, Iree and Igbajo, to avoid further breakdown of law and order, the appointments of Akinrun of Ikinrun, Aree of Ire and Owa of Igbajo are hereby put on hold pending review. Subsequently, the palaces of Akinrun of Ikirun, Aree of Iree and Owa of Igbajo should remain unoccupied, while security agencies are hereby ordered to take charge”.

In another statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Tesleem Igbalaye, on Monday, Governor Adeleke ordered the immediate suspension of the Chairman of the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission, Mr. Segun Oladitan.

He also suspended six members of the Commission with immediate effect.

The statement reads in part: “The Executive Governor of Osun State, Senator Adeleke, has directed the immediate suspension of the Chairman of OSIEC, Segun Oladitan, and the following members of the Commission.

I. Mr. Yusuf Oyeniran

II. Alhaja Suibat Adubi

III. Prince Yinka Ajiboye

IV. Mrs. Abosede Omibeku

V. Mr. Dosu Gidigbi

VI. Mr. Wahab Adewoyin

“This suspension is sequel to several petitions bothering on financial impropriety, dereliction of duty, absenteeism and abuse of office against the said Chairman and members of the Commission.

“Pending the outcome of investigation into the allegations against the suspended chairman and members of the Commission, the Secretary to the Commission shall hold forth in running the affairs of the Commission.”