Adeleke cancels Independence Day celebrations in Osun

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, on Friday in Osogbo, the governor urged the people of the state to pray for the peace and prosperity of the country.

“Let us use the Independence Day to meditate and pray on the state of our nation.

“Our people are passing through tough times. It is time to take stock and seek divine intervention and guidance in the affairs of our nation.

“I greet Osun people and Nigerians in general as the independence day knocks at our doors.