Adeleke assures Ooni, other Osun traditional rulers of better welfare

Adeleke said this during a strategic consultative meeting with traditional rulers in the state, on Thursday in Osogbo, just as he assured them of enhancing their welfare.

The governor, who noted that the traditional rulers were very important in his administration, said they play pivotal roles in socio-economic development at the grassroots.

He said the traditional rulers were the custodians of culture with deep affinity with the people, adding that in Africa, productive collaboration with traditional rulers was the foundation of successful governance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adeleke promised that his administration would provide medical support to the royal fathers and also look into the possibility of health insurance enrollment for them, just as it was done for pensioners in the state.

“We have already increased the sitting allowances of our Kabiyesis and this has taken effect statewide.

“We are addressing the issue of new cars for our Kabiyesis with all sense of seriousness, and gradually, we will be satisfying this genuine aspiration of our fathers in this respect,” he said.

The governor also promised that within the first tenure of his administration, he would build a befitting Council of Obas Secretariat in the state, which would be fully equipped.

He, however, urged the traditional rulers to continue to support his administration with needed advice for economic development and also correct him whenever he did anything wrong.

ADVERTISEMENT

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state's traditional rulers were led to the meeting by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, who is the Chairman of Osun State Council of Obas

Oba Ogunwusi commended the governor for his record of good governance and delivery of service to the people.

“We appreciate the governor for his partnership with the council.

“We offered open hands and we are glad that the governor has wholeheartedly embraced our hands of fellowship.