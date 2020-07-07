The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned popular social media influencer, Adedamola Adewale Rukayat (a.k.a Adeherself) before Justice Sherifat Solebo of the Special Offences Court in Ikeja, Lagos on a one-count charge of possession of fraudulent documents.

Adeherself is famous for her funny, sometimes family-centric skits on social media.

On June 15, 2020, the anti-graft agency announced that it has “arrested five alleged internet fraudsters, including one Adedamola Adewale, a self-acclaimed social media influencer, for their alleged involvement in internet-related fraud."

The five suspects were apprehended in different parts of Lagos during a raid by operatives.

Adeherself (Right) was arrested alongside 4 others on June 15 (EFCC)

The commission said Adewale, 20, and her accomplice, Lamina Hamzat Ajibola, were arrested at the Agungi area of Lekki, Lagos State, while the trio of Israel Onyebuchi, Emmanuel Olayode and Valentine Nwokorie were picked up at the Ibeju-Lekki area.

On July 7, 2020, the EFCC announced that it has dragged Adeherself to court.

The count reads: “That you, Adewale Adedamola Rukayat, on or about the 15th day of June, 2020 in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, with intent to defraud, had in your possession documents titled “WhatsApp”...

"Which representations you knew or ought to have known, was false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 6 (8)(b) and 1 (3)(d) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act No. 14 of 2006."

Adeherself pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Prosecution counsel, S.O. Daji, asked the court for a trial date and also prayed that the defendant be remanded in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service, NCS.

The defence counsel informed the court of a bail application for his client.

Justice Solebo adjourned the matter to July 13, 2020 for hearing of the bail application and also ordered the defendant to be remanded in EFCC custody.