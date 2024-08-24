Adamawa workers elated as Gov Fintiri begins payment of ₦70k minimum wage

On August 13, 2024, President Bola Tinubu signed the minimum wage bill into law, ushering in a new salary regime for Nigerian workers both in the public and private sectors.

However, some state governors expressed concern over their ability to meet up with the new wage citing lean resources available to them and other government commitments.

But, the story is different in Adamawa as Governor Fintiri has initiated the payment of the new minimum wage for state workers starting August 2024.

He also promised that the implementation would be applied to local government workers in September.

Adamawa workers in high spirits over ₦70k minimum wage

Meanwhile, the development has triggered a rush of happiness among members of the state civil service.

This was according to multiple sources who spoke to Daily Trust, including state workers who received their salaries

Some workers, who described the Governor as a “man of his word,” showered him with appreciation for fulfilling his promise.

Pulse reports that Governor Fintiri approved the payment of the new wage after a closed-meeting with State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on August 19, 2024.