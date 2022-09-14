RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Adamawa LG donates 75 bicycles to junior staff

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Mubi North Local Government in Adamawa State has donated 75 bicycles to some of its dedicated and committed staff.

Alhaji Suleiman Yahaya, the Council Chairman, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola on Wednesday.

He said out of the total number, 35 were presented to messengers and cleaners while 40 to the junior staff working in the palace of the Emir of Mubi, Alhaji Abubakar Ahmadu.

He explained that the gesture was to ease movement of the beneficiaries to and from their working places, saying the bicycles were presented to them free of charge as means of transportation.

The council chairman, appealed to the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the bicycles, stressing that the gesture would be expanded to accommodate additional staff who deserved to be recognised with such initiative.

Mr Bulus Zamaya, the Head of the Local Government Cleaners, described the gesture as desirous, timely and unique while commending the chairman for the gesture.

He called on the beneficiaries to be committed to their duties to justify the gesture through hard work and loyalty to constituited athourities, stressing the initiative would reduce their transportation difficulties.

