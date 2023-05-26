Adamawa grants ₦15k to 38,000 students as scholarship allowance
Beneficiaries were spread across tertiary institutions nationwide.
Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola on Friday, Salihu Yunusa-Belel, chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Scholarship Board said a total amount spent was ₦570 million.
He said beneficiaries were spread across tertiary institutions nationwide.
Yunusa-Belel also told NAN that government-sponsored 120 students abroad on scholarship to study medical sciences, engineering and other disciplines.
He added that 60 of the students were studying engineering courses, while 58 of those who studied medical sciences were paramedics who had since returned to Adamawa and were working at its health facilities.
