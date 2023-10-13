Adamawa Govt trains 250 traditional rulers on climate change issues

Dr Ibrahim Chinda, Project Coordinator for the state Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes Project (ACReSAL), made this known in Yola. He said the training was a form of train-the-trainers programme, adding that the participants were expected to expose their subjects on the takeaways from the workshop.

He explained that the administration of Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri, attached much importance to environmental issues, saying “environmental issues formed part of the 11-point agenda of his government”.

“I urge all the participants, who are mainly district and ward heads to concentrate on the deliberations of the lecture, to grasp the main message,” he said.

Earlier, the State Commissioner for Environment, Malam Mohammed Sadeeq, said the vision and mission of the ACReSAL was to address environmental challenges arising from climate change and poor land use practices in Northern Nigeria.