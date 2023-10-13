ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Adamawa Govt trains 250 traditional rulers on climate change issues

News Agency Of Nigeria

The project coordinator noted that the vision and mission of the ACReSAL is to address environmental challenges in Northern Nigeria.

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri (Credit: Punch)
Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri (Credit: Punch)

Recommended articles

Dr Ibrahim Chinda, Project Coordinator for the state Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes Project (ACReSAL), made this known in Yola. He said the training was a form of train-the-trainers programme, adding that the participants were expected to expose their subjects on the takeaways from the workshop.

He explained that the administration of Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri, attached much importance to environmental issues, saying “environmental issues formed part of the 11-point agenda of his government”.

“I urge all the participants, who are mainly district and ward heads to concentrate on the deliberations of the lecture, to grasp the main message,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, the State Commissioner for Environment, Malam Mohammed Sadeeq, said the vision and mission of the ACReSAL was to address environmental challenges arising from climate change and poor land use practices in Northern Nigeria.

He added that the desire is to have standard practices and policies on ecological restoration as well as climatic change resilient communities. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that experts on environmental issues and climate change were expected to give insightful presentations on climate change and its challenges.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Adamawa Govt trains 250 traditional rulers on climate change issues

Adamawa Govt trains 250 traditional rulers on climate change issues

Enugu Govt partners with HPRG, University of Nigeria on quality healthcare

Enugu Govt partners with HPRG, University of Nigeria on quality healthcare

Tinubu approves creation of Civil Service Commission for FCT - Wike

Tinubu approves creation of Civil Service Commission for FCT - Wike

Tinubu pulls FCTA from TSA, permits use of IGR – Wike

Tinubu pulls FCTA from TSA, permits use of IGR – Wike

Dele Momodu explains why Fani-Kayode is silent about Tinubu’s certificate saga

Dele Momodu explains why Fani-Kayode is silent about Tinubu’s certificate saga

Ondo House of Assembly suspends impeachment of Deputy Governor Aiyedatiwa

Ondo House of Assembly suspends impeachment of Deputy Governor Aiyedatiwa

Foundation praises Gov Sule for 5% employment slots for PWD

Foundation praises Gov Sule for 5% employment slots for PWD

5 reasons why Nigerians easily fall for fake news

5 reasons why Nigerians easily fall for fake news

Borno Govt bans mining activities due to fragile security in the State

Borno Govt bans mining activities due to fragile security in the State

Pulse Sports

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohabd - Police. [ChannelsTV]

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohbad - Police

Sunday Igboho is a Yoruba Nation enforcer (Guardian)

Sunday Igboho regains freedom after 2 years of trial in Benin Republic

President Bola Tinubu boasts about his capacity to make difficult decisions. [Guardian]

NADECO calls for Tinubu's resignation over certificate forgery allegations

Ola Olukayode is the new EFCC boss [Punch]

10 things to know about Ola Olukoyede, the new EFCC Chairman