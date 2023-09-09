ADVERTISEMENT
Adamawa govt confirms 8 persons dead, 7 missing in boat accident

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Executive Secretary said eight dead bodies have so far been recovered.

Adamawa govt confirms 8 persons dead, 7 missing in boat accident. [Zimtime]
Suleiman confirmed this during an interview with newsmen in Yola on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the incident occurred on Friday.

The Executive Secretary said “So far we have recovered eight dead bodies, rescued eight persons and we are still searching for about seven others.

“Their boat capsized due to bad weather, there was thunderstorm actually about the time they got on the boat,” he said.

According to him, the agency is still working to identify all crossing points in the state to provide life jackets for passengers as directed by the state Deputy Governor, Prof. Kaletapwa Farauta.

News Agency Of Nigeria

