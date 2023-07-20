ADVERTISEMENT
Acting IGP initiates critical duty tour over unrest in Plateau state

Ima Elijah

The IGP's called on the people of Plateau State to refrain from attaching religious or ethnic colorations to criminals perpetrating heinous crimes in the area.

Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has taken decisive action by initiating a critical duty tour in Plateau state
Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has taken decisive action by initiating a critical duty tour in Plateau state [Channels TV]

The tour, which commenced on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, saw the IGP engaging with key stakeholders in the state to strategize and find lasting solutions to the security concerns.

During the tour, the IGP held important meetings with prominent figures in Plateau State, including His Excellency Caleb Muftwang, the Plateau State Governor, and members of the Plateau Stakeholders Forum.

These meetings took place at the State House in Plateau State and the Police Officers Mess in Jos, respectively. The discussions centered on the complexities of the security situation in the region and explored various strategic measures to tackle the challenges effectively.

Notably, the IGP visited Mangu Local Government Area, which has been identified as the epicenter of the immediate security challenge. During this visit, he engaged with the local community and police operatives to corroborate intelligence received on the situation. This interaction provided valuable insights and reinforced the Nigeria Police Force's commitment to restoring peace and order in the area.

Throughout his engagements, the Inspector-General of Police emphasised the importance of improved preventive deployments, effective intelligence gathering, and community engagement to proactively address the security concerns in Mangu and the wider Plateau State.

He reaffirmed the NPF's dedication to protecting lives and property and stressed their determination to deploy necessary resources and implement proactive strategies to address security concerns not only in Plateau State but also across the country.

The IGP's called on the people of Plateau State to refrain from attaching religious or ethnic colorations to criminals perpetrating heinous crimes in the area. He emphasised that a criminal remains so irrespective of religion or ethnicity and urged against the use of such colorations, as they could only exacerbate the challenges of peaceful coexistence and national unity.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

