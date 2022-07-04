Acting Accountant-General replaced 1 month after appointment

Anamekwe was replaced two weeks ago with Sylva Okolieaboh, a director at the Treasury Single Account (TSA) department.

Barely 24 hours after his appointment, reports emerged that Nwabuoku has corruption allegations and is under investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC).

Nwabuoku was appointed in May amid a probe into allegations of N80 billion fraud linked to the accountant-general of the federation, Ahmed Idris.

According to TheNation, the acting accountant-general was replaced after he made a controversial remark on government borrowing to pay salaries on June 14.

He was said to have been replaced seven days after the controversial remark.

But Okolieaboh who replaced him would bow out of office in the first quarter of 2023.