Acting Accountant-General replaced 1 month after appointment

Bayo Wahab

Nwabuoku was reportedly replaced seven days after the controversial remark on government borrowing to pay salaries.

The acting Accountant-General of the Federation, Anamekwe Nwabuoku has been replaced days after his appointment.

Anamekwe was replaced two weeks ago with Sylva Okolieaboh, a director at the Treasury Single Account (TSA) department.

Barely 24 hours after his appointment, reports emerged that Nwabuoku has corruption allegations and is under investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC).

Nwabuoku was appointed in May amid a probe into allegations of N80 billion fraud linked to the accountant-general of the federation, Ahmed Idris.

According to TheNation, the acting accountant-general was replaced after he made a controversial remark on government borrowing to pay salaries on June 14.

He was said to have been replaced seven days after the controversial remark.

But Okolieaboh who replaced him would bow out of office in the first quarter of 2023.

TheNation reports that the Federal Government has initiated a search for a new AGF and that the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF), Mrs. Folasade Yemi-Esan has issued a circular to that effect.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

