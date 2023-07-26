ADVERTISEMENT
ACF new executives assumes office

News Agency Of Nigeria

The new executive stated that the position is undeserving and promised that himself and other executive members would deploy all they have in their various capacities for the progress of ACF.

Gabriel-Yakubu-Aduku
Gabriel-Yakubu-Aduku (Credit: Tribune Online)

Mr Aduku, who took over from Chief Audu Ogbeh, while Murtala Aliyu, the Secretary’s position was renewed for another three years. The chairman, while presenting his acceptance speech, appreciated God and members of the ACF for their support.

Aduku said that their commitment to the course will be total, while noting that they will do everything possible to ensure that they sustain the vision of the Founding Fathers of Northern Nigeria and the nation at large.

On behalf of the newly constituted members of the National Working Committee of the Arewa Consultative Forum, I stand here today full of gratitude to God Almighty whose undeserving benevolence we have enjoyed up to this day.

“One thing is imperative, that is, our collective resolve to sustain the lofty vision of the Organisation’s founding fathers which is to continue to pursue ideals of a united, prosperous and peaceful north and by extension Nigeria.

“It is the same spirit of furthering the above ideals that the leaders of this revered Forum spotted in us while we were yet pursuing our individual life’s endeavour that made them bring us on board,” he acknowledged.

The chairman also assured that their commitment to the course would be total, thereby they will be serving in their various capacities by the grace of God.

On his part, the BoT Chairman, Alhaji Bashir Dalhatu, said the tasks ahead are enormous but there is no cause for alarm because he is optimistic that they would tap from the wealth of experience of past predecessors.

He emphasised that the new administration will focus on addressing the divisions in northern Nigeria, in a bid to bring everybody together and create an enabling environment that would enhance the northern culture for the prosperity of the region.

Dalhatu said it was regrettable that socio-economic challenges facing the Northern region continued to multiply.

The reason why ACF was established was to confront any problem being faced by the North, unfortunately, the problem continue to multiply over the years.

“As men of courage we will do our best to put first the interest of the region in anything we intend to achieve that can also unite us with the rest part of the country so that by the end of our tenure we will have achievements to show for it,” Dalhatu said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that others elected into the position of NWC included Sen. Ibrahim Ida as Deputy Chairman= Northwest, Alhaji Muhammed Kari – Vice Chairman, Northeast; Alhaji Ibrahim Moriki as Deputy Secretary General, Northwest, Achanna Yaro from Gombe state as Legal Adviser, Northeast among others.

