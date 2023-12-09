ADVERTISEMENT
Accidental bombing of civilians won't happen again - CDS assures Nigerians

News Agency Of Nigeria

The defence chief said the military would take every measure to ensure that the mistake never occurs again.

Maj-Gen-Christopher-Musa, Chief of Army Staff [Premium Times]
Musa gave the assurance while speaking with newsmen at the 4th Edition of the Chief of Defence Staff Armed Forces and Security Agencies Half Marathon Championship 2023, on Saturday in Abuja.

He said the nation and the armed forces were mourning those who died during the incident, adding that the accident was regrettable.

“We pray for the repose of those that have died and those that are injured; we will make sure that they are provided for.

The Federal Government and everyone is putting hands on deck to ensure that we take care of the community, take care of those that have been injured and to also ensure that this doesn’t happen again.

“I want to thank all the Nigerians for understanding with members of the armed forces and other security agencies.

“It was not deliberate, it was something that should not have been.

“We are going to move forward and we are using this competition to appreciate Nigerians for all their support and love for members of the armed forces and to assure them that we will continue to work very hard.

“We want to restore peace and tranquility in Nigeria and God willing, all of us together, will achieve that,” he said.

