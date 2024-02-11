ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Access Holdings confirms Wigwe, wife, son’s death in US helicopter crash

News Agency Of Nigeria

Jimoh said in line with the company’s policy, the Board will soon announce the appointment of an Acting Group Chief Executive Officer.

Access Holdings confirms Wigwe, wife, son’s death in US helicopter crash
Access Holdings confirms Wigwe, wife, son’s death in US helicopter crash

Recommended articles

The bank said in a statement signed by Sunday Ekwochi, Group Company Secretary, Access Holdings.

“It is with deep sadness that the Board of Directors of Access Holdings Plc (‘the Company’) announces the passing of Dr Herbert Wigwe, CFR, the Company’s founding Group Chief Executive Officer and former Group Managing Director of its flagship subsidiary Access Bank Plc (‘the Bank’).

Dr Wigwe died alongside his wife and son on Friday, February 9, 2024, in a helicopter accident in the United States of America.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The entire Access Family mourns the loss of Herbert, Doreen and Chizi. We extend our deep and sincere sympathies to his family and loved ones.

“Dr Wigwe was a key driving force and a larger-than-life personality who brought his remarkable passion, energy, and experience to the transformation of the Access franchise since joining the Bank in 2002,” he said.

Commenting on the passage, Abubakar Jimoh, Chairman of Access Holdings, said, “The Access Family has suffered a major loss with the passing of Dr Wigwe who was a great friend and fine gentleman.

“He had a prodigious intellect, admirable personal qualities, and vast business experience which he brought to bear on the Access Family and for which we owe him a debt of gratitude”.

Jimoh said in line with the company’s policy, the Board will soon announce the appointment of an Acting Group Chief Executive Officer.

ADVERTISEMENT

He expressed hope that “the Access Group will build further on Dr Wigwe’s legacy of growth and operational excellence.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

This is an overwhelming tragedy - Tinubu reacts to death of Wigwe, others

This is an overwhelming tragedy - Tinubu reacts to death of Wigwe, others

Access Holdings confirms Wigwe, wife, son’s death in US helicopter crash

Access Holdings confirms Wigwe, wife, son’s death in US helicopter crash

We’re engaging in Ranch project not RUGA, Enugu govt clarifies

We’re engaging in Ranch project not RUGA, Enugu govt clarifies

I assisted him during his traditional wedding - Obi mourns Wigwe, others

I assisted him during his traditional wedding - Obi mourns Wigwe, others

Nollywood filmmakers unveil Igbo cinema, culture project in Ebonyi

Nollywood filmmakers unveil Igbo cinema, culture project in Ebonyi

NDLEA intercepts ₦125.71m worth of illicit drugs in FCT

NDLEA intercepts ₦125.71m worth of illicit drugs in FCT

Access Bank refuses to confirm Wigwe's death, says no specific information

Access Bank refuses to confirm Wigwe's death, says no specific information

PDP holds LG delegates election in Edo

PDP holds LG delegates election in Edo

AFCON: Avoid getting overly excited during games, Cardiac Society advises Nigerians

AFCON: Avoid getting overly excited during games, Cardiac Society advises Nigerians

Pulse Sports

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo

Obasanjo, others call for strong economic ties between Nigeria, Angola

Former DSS Director, Mike Ejiofor [Channels TV]

I told people not to pay ransom until I was kidnapped - Ex-DSS director

Tinubu mourns Namibia’s President Geingob

Tinubu mourns Namibia’s President Geingob

INEC suspends electoral officer in Plateau over missing ballot papers/Illustration [The Cable]

INEC suspends electoral officer in Plateau over missing ballot papers