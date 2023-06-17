Accept ex-convicts as changed persons, FG appeals to Nigerians

Akinlade made the call during familiarisation tour to Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) Headquarters on Friday in Abuja.

This is contained in a statement by the Service Public Relations Officer, Abubakar Umar.

She said that the inmates had gone through various reformatory and rehabilitation programmes while in custody, thereby changing their orientation and making them better citizens.

Akinlade expressed satisfaction with inmates welfare, particularly their mental health while in Custody and the vocational skills programme which gives them good sense of belonging.

She said, “my dream for the Nigerian Correctional Service is, no offender will go back the same or worse”.

She also expressed satisfaction with the reformatory and rehabilitation programmes of inmates which help them to be self-employed upon discharge.

Akinlade charged the public to stop stigmatising ex-offenders.

“Rather, they should assist in their reintegration into the society as they have a lot to offer to the development of the society,” the permanent secretary said.

She said Correctional Staff were doing a lot to see that inmates don’t go back to the society the same way they came, as such members of the public should complement the efforts of NCoS.

Akinlade also said she was passionate about the Correctional Service and appealed to the management and staff to cooperate with her to take the service to great heights.

The permanent secretary pledged to put in her best to ensure that the service is well recognized globally.

She urged the Service to blow their trumpets and publicize its activities to the world through documentaries and TV shows, so that the society can appreciate and support it.

She also promised to promote staff welfare in order to get the best out of them.

“If you don’t take care of the Correctors, you will not get Corrections, no morale, no result,” she said.