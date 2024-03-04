ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Wike won't allow contractors rest until they deliver quality Abuja projects

News Agency Of Nigeria

Wike says contractors must deliver on agreed time and with expected quality.

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, during a road project inspection [NAN]
FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, during a road project inspection [NAN]

Recommended articles

Wike stated this in Abuja on Monday, after inspecting ongoing road projects in Guzape and the full-scale development of arterial road 'N20' at Jahi District.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the N20 begins from Northern Parkway (Shehu Musa Yar’adua Expressway), to Outer Northern Expressway (Murtala Mohammed Expressway).

The minister explained that his constant and unscheduled visit to project sites was to ensure that the contractors deliver on agreed time and with expected quality.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the contractors had promised to deliver most of the projects by May, adding that he was on their toes to ensure that they deliver as promised.

"We make sure that we go round to see the commitments made by the various contractors and to see whether they are going to fulfill the promises they had made.

"On Saturday, we also had this kind of inspection and today, we went to Guzape, the diplomatic zone and now we are on N20 road.

"The last time I came here, the work was not up to this extent, and I am very much impressed with what I have seen. This shows that God willing, by May, they will hand over these projects to us and then we will hand them over to the public," he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Wike won't allow contractors rest until they deliver quality Abuja projects

Wike won't allow contractors rest until they deliver quality Abuja projects

FCT minister says criminals, not hungry Nigerians, looted warehouse

FCT minister says criminals, not hungry Nigerians, looted warehouse

Nigerian lawmakers feel insulted because Binance CEO refuses to appear before them

Nigerian lawmakers feel insulted because Binance CEO refuses to appear before them

Betty still goes by Ondo Gov's wife on Instagram 2 months after Akeredolu's death

Betty still goes by Ondo Gov's wife on Instagram 2 months after Akeredolu's death

Oyo health workers begin 7-day strike as Govt ignores their unmet demands

Oyo health workers begin 7-day strike as Govt ignores their unmet demands

Edo State governor Obaseki criticises CBN's new monetary policy

Edo State governor Obaseki criticises CBN's new monetary policy

APC, Sylva want termination of Bayelsa election tribunal over alleged bias

APC, Sylva want termination of Bayelsa election tribunal over alleged bias

Akeredolu’s widow slams her husband’s niece for supporting Aiyedatiwa

Akeredolu’s widow slams her husband’s niece for supporting Aiyedatiwa

I will ensure 24-hour power supply during Ramadan - Governor Idris

I will ensure 24-hour power supply during Ramadan - Governor Idris

Pulse Sports

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu [Twitter:@Imranmuhdz]

We don't have answers to all problems but we'll do our best - Tinubu

Nigerians will experience thunderstorms in multiple states this week

Nigerians will experience thunderstorms in multiple states this week

Toke Alex-Ibru, The Guardian new Managing director [African Business]

The Guardian appoints Toke Alex-Ibru new Managing director, TEXEM UK praises

Protest at Ojuelegba Underbridge [DP]

Lagos residents protest against hardship ahead of planned NLC mass protest