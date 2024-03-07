ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Abuja Rail Transit project nears completion, set for launch in May - Wike

News Agency Of Nigeria

The minister explained that the feat was part of efforts to improve public transportation in Abuja.

The Abuja Rail Mass Transit (ARMT) project is 95% completed and will be ready for inauguration in May [NAN]
The Abuja Rail Mass Transit (ARMT) project is 95% completed and will be ready for inauguration in May [NAN]

Recommended articles

Wike stated this when the Belgium Ambassador to Nigeria, Pieter Leenknegt, visited him in Abuja on Wednesday. The minister explained that the feat was part of efforts to improve public transportation in the federal capital, Abuja.

When we came on board, we found out that the Abuja Light Rail was not functional and we felt that it will be a good thing for the people, if we decongest the city by putting it to function.

“So, President Bola Tinubu directed that whatever can be done, should be done, so that in his one year in office, the light rail will come on board for the use of the residents.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The people can use it going out of the city, going to the airport and other area councils, and instead of going with their vehicles they can take the train.

“I can announce to you that we are almost there. The company handling the project, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), is almost 95% completed.

“By the grace of God, we believe that in May, Mr President will inaugurate it,” the minister said.

Wike added that discussion was on-going with private investors to change the mode of public transportation in the FCT. He acknowledged that the deficit in public transportation constituted a security challenge in the city, adding that most of the operators were not registered.

He expressed concern that most residents did not know the vehicle they were boarding, adding that efforts were on-going to ensure all public transport operators were registered.

ADVERTISEMENT

The minister added that the government had concluded plans to build taxi and bus terminals where residents could patronise registered and identified operators. He further said that the construction of the terminals would commence in the next one month, with the approval of the Bureau of Public Procurement.

The minister also said that discussion was on-going with the Inspector General of Police, the Director-General, Department of State Services, and cattle herders on ways to stop open grazing in the city.

He explained that the discussion was to get the herders to understand why they should not rear cattle within the city.

“I can tell you that it is not what we want, but believing that the matter will be resolved and alternative will be provided for the herders to rear their cattle,” he stated.

Wike also sought partnership with the Belgian government on security and agriculture. Earlier, the Ambassador said that the visit was to get to know the minister’s plans in mass public transportation, update on the Abuja Light Rail project and the stand on open grazing in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

Leenknegt expressed satisfaction with developments in the FCT, particularly the green vegetation and trees as well as less traffic. He said that the Belgian government was open for partnership on areas of mutual benefits.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Witness confirms forgery in documents Emefiele used to pay election observers $6.2m

Witness confirms forgery in documents Emefiele used to pay election observers $6.2m

Matawalle wants to arrest anyone calling for military coup in Nigeria

Matawalle wants to arrest anyone calling for military coup in Nigeria

Federal Govt moves student's loan portal opening from January to March

Federal Govt moves student's loan portal opening from January to March

Abuja Rail Transit project nears completion, set for launch in May - Wike

Abuja Rail Transit project nears completion, set for launch in May - Wike

Minister of Finance blames Buhari administration for printing money recklessly

Minister of Finance blames Buhari administration for printing money recklessly

He was a dogged democrat, a fair-minded adjudicator - Alake mourns Omotosho

He was a dogged democrat, a fair-minded adjudicator - Alake mourns Omotosho

NOA Kano teams up with NERC to solve electricity consumers' issues

NOA Kano teams up with NERC to solve electricity consumers' issues

Shettima poetically honours late Herbert Wigwe's qualities at tribute event

Shettima poetically honours late Herbert Wigwe's qualities at tribute event

Senate wants to meet Tinubu after militia clash in Benue left over 30 dead

Senate wants to meet Tinubu after militia clash in Benue left over 30 dead

Pulse Sports

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mad couple in PH [Newswire]

More Nigerians at risk of mental health issues as economic woes intensify

FG recruits 2,497 health workers to replace doctors, and nurses who emigrated. [Daily Trust]

FG recruits 2,497 health workers to replace doctors, nurses who left Nigeria

Brig-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, the new spokesperson of the Nigerian Army (Channels TV)

A fraudulent claim - Nigerian Army denies seeking recruitment fees

Ukraine donates 25,000 tonnes of wheat to help 1.3m vulnerable Nigerians [NAN]

War-torn Ukraine donates grains to feed hungry Nigerians