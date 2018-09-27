Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Abuja, Ogun, 3 other states may experience earthquake - FG

Earth Movements FG says these 5 states may experience an earthquake

The Federal Government says Abuja, Ogun, Oyo, Kaduna and Bayelsa may experience earthquake.

  • Published:
Is Nigeria about to experience an earthquake? play

Is Nigeria about to experience an earthquake?

(IndianaExpress)

The Federal Government has warned that Abuja, Bayelsa, Ogun, Kaduna and Oyo state may experience an earthquake.

The director-general of the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA), Seidu Mohammed, disclosed this in Abuja on Thursday, September 27, 2018.

He said Mpape in Abuja, Kwoi in Kaduna, Ijebu-Ode in Ogun, Shaki in Oyo and Igbogene in Bayelsa may likely be the epicentres of earthquake if precautions were not taken.

Mohammed who was also the chairman of presidential committee on the Abuja tremor, the erstwhile inactive faults system in the country are gradually becoming active, and will make earthquake likely in the country.

He said a number of incidences in these locations is also a pointer to the fact that a big disaster may occur there.

He called on the federal government to take majors to avert the impending disaster.

ALSO READ: Is Nigeria about to experience an earthquake?

He said analysis of a 100-year-old data done by the members of the presidential committee on Abuja tremor showed that “Mpape in Abuja is a hotspot” which is “highly susceptible” to earth tremor and other earth shakeups.

“What it means is that we need a thorough study across the country to identify such hotspots so that we can constantly monitor them from satellite system and from data from outer space,” he said.

“More than 330 metric tonnes of water being taken out every day in Abuja is causing a vacuum; is straining the earth.”

He therefore urged the federal government to take a look at indiscriminate drilling of boreholes, calling on thorough regulation on earth drilling.

He also said engineers should now take cognizance of likely earth tremor when designing and constructing buildings.

The Presidential Committee on Abuja Tremor had also said Nigeria was now prone to seismic hazards, which make earthquake occurrence a potential disaster to the country.

The committee disclosed that when it submitted the report of its findings to the Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Reporter at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics, developmental and investigative journalism. Email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng. Twitter: @Deadlinechic

Top 3

1 Aisha Buhari First Lady reacts to alleged N2.5bn fraud against her aidebullet
2 Kemi Adeosun Finance Minister gets int’l job despite NYSC certificate...bullet
3 Minimum Wage NLC declares warning strike, demands N56,000bullet

Related Articles

Abuja Tremors Geological agency says vibrations not strong enough to cause earthquake
Abuja Earth Tremors Is Nigeria about to experience an earthquake?
Abuja Tremors Saraki, Atiku, Melaye, other Nigerians react to vibrations
Abuja Tremors Everything you need to know about earth vibrations
Abuja Tremor 5 ways to survive Abuja's earth vibrations as a resident
El-Zakzaky Kaduna Gov declares sect illegal
Politics Nigeria's capital city is experiencing earth tremor, and it is causing panic among residents
In Abuja FEMA assures residents that troubling tremor won't lead to earthquake
Hurricanes and the Benue Floods Nigeria's disaster management system is a disaster in itself
In Chile Authorities eye quake fault that could strike capital

Local

Workers in Africa's largest economy are embarking on a strike over meagre $50-a-month minimum wage
NLC Strike Banks offer skeletal services in Niger
NAFDAC Agency shuts down 6 sachet water factories in Rivers
The wife of the President Mrs Aisha Buhari has received a honorary Doctorate degree in Philosophy  from the the Sun Moon University,  South Korea.
Aisha Buhari President's Wife calls for strategic partnership to end TB epidemic
Workers in Africa's largest economy are embarking on a strike over meagre $50-a-month minimum wage
NLC Strike Bauchi expresses satisfaction over compliance level
X
Advertisement