Abuja light rail project to be delivered in May 2024 – Shettima

Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications, Office of the Vice President, in a statement, said Shettima extracted the commitment from the management of CCECC when its Chairman, Jason Zhang, paid him a courtesy visit at the presidential villa.

The Vice President said the move was in line with the determination of President Tinubu’s administration to enhance infrastructural development across the country.

He stated that the Abuja rail project, like others, remains dear to President Bola Tinubu and the Nigerian people.

Shettima described the company as part of Nigeria’s history, noting that the Chinese construction giant has played a pivotal role in developing Nigeria’s landmark projects.

He added that its commitment to the development of Nigeria and Africa was commendable.

“You have been in this country for 42 years. We have to commend you for all the beautiful initiatives and support over the years.

“We share a lot in common with the people of China, just as you have been with us through thick and thin.

“You have the financial power and the willingness to support Nigeria and other African countries without interfering in our local politics. This we appreciate a lot.”

Shettima assured CCECC that the present administration would sustain the existing relationship with it and the people of China.

Earlier, the company’s Managing Director, David Waig, reiterated CCECC’s commitment towards delivering the project within the stipulated period.

Waig stated that CCECC leave no stone unturned in ensuring the delivery of the Abuja light rail line in May 2024.

He called on the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to engage an operational company that would quickly see to smooth take off of the rail project.