We're finding it difficult to feed, Abuja housewives decry high cost of living

News Agency Of Nigeria

Bimbo Adetunde, a mother of four said that the ever-increasing inflation had eroded the purchasing power of Nigerians.

Some housewives in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have decried the high cost of living in the territory and Nigeria in general.

They told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday that it was becoming almost impossible for them to feed and care for their families.

They said there was a need for an urgent intervention by the Federal Government to bring succour to them.

According to them, after the removal of subsidy on petrol, many families have been struggling to make ends meet.

A civil servant, Alice Shembe, decried the continued depreciation of the naira, which had led to much money being spent on few goods in the economy.

"As the value of our currency continues to decline, imported goods have become more expensive, leading to higher prices across the board.

“This affects household budgets and undermines local industries’ competitiveness, perpetuating a cycle of economic hardship.

“With each passing month, our salaries become worthless and Inflation destroying our purchasing power, leaving us struggling to afford even the basic necessities.”

Shembe said that there was a need to urgently address the situation before it is too late.

I am happy the committee on the new minimum wage has started deliberating.

“I pray they act fast and the relevant authority also acts quickly to review workers’ salaries to enable us to make ends meet,” she said.

Bimbo Adetunde, a mother of four said that the ever-increasing inflation had eroded the purchasing power of Nigerians.

“The rising cost of living has put so much pressure on our family’s finances because I am a full-time housewife who brings little or nothing to the table.

“Because of inflation, it is difficult to afford basic commodities and amenities like food, water, drugs and light.

“With the soaring prices of goods and services, providing for our children’s needs is becoming increasingly difficult.

“I pray the government intervenes on these issues before we all die of hunger in this country."

Ngozi Okonkwo, a small business owner, said the recent removal of fuel subsidy without a commensurate cushion strategy, has a direct impact on essential goods and services.

According to Okonkwo, the continuous increase in the prices of goods has left many families helpless and unable to cope with the added financial strain.

“As a businesswoman, I know first-hand how the removal of fuel subsidies has affected consumer spending.

“ People are more cautious with their little money which has negatively impacted our sales as well.

“We need the government and relevant stakeholders to develop policies that support both businesses and consumers, especially during these challenging times,” she said.

Kelechi Ajuwan said as a full-time housewife and a graduate of Public Administration, she has given up on searching for a job after eight years.

“I gave up my search for a job after eight years without results. So, my family has been surviving on my husband’s income.

“I must say that the times have become very tough. The cost of goods has skyrocketed, and it is even becoming very difficult for many families to plan for tomorrow.

“So it is imperative that the government takes decisive action to address these challenges and alleviate the burden on ordinary citizens."

Blessing Eze, a trader, said the government should increase its efforts to promote local production, control product pricing and reduce reliance on imports.

“I have seen how rising prices have affected my customers. People are cutting back on their purchases, opting for cheaper alternatives or buying in smaller quantities.

“It is a tough situation for everyone, and we need solutions that will address the root causes of these problems,” Eze said.

Esther Luka, a businesswoman who runs a non-governmental organisation, said it would take the collective efforts of Nigerians to tackle the current economic crises.

Luka said the solidarity and cooperation of all stakeholders, whether government, businesses, civil society or individuals, was paramount.

“We all need to come together to pursue solutions that will alleviate the suffering of our fellow citizens and ensure a brighter future for everyone.

“I think the time for action is now. We need to work together to build a more resilient and prosperous Nigeria where every family can thrive,“ she said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

